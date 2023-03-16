All lanes of east and westbound U.S. 62 will be briefly closed between Oklahoma 165 in Muskogee and Oklahoma 10/Georgetown Road in Fort Gibson from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday for pier removal as part of a bridge replacement project.
The $74.7 million project began in September 2022 and will replace both the east and westbound bridges over the Arkansas River, as well as the bridges over 55th Street on the east side of the river. Work is expected to be completed in late 2024. The project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to a joint venture between Jensen Construction Co. and Manhattan Road & Bridge Company.
