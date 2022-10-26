Traffic through downtown Muskogee will be a little different for the next month.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will begin repaving West Okmulgee Avenue from Main Street to 17th Street beginning Monday.
"The crew will be placing their work vehicles and road signs along the route on Friday," said Nick Clark of the ODOT Muskogee office.
Clark also said that while there are no plans to re-route traffic onto side streets, there could be an occasion where a detour could be in place.
"There might be a time when an intersection might be shut down because of equipment working at the intersection," Clark said. "But that might be for just an hour or so. The intersection at Main will also be closed when the work is going on there, but that will be for a couple of hours — barring any major problems."
Clark said the project should take about 30 days, weather permitting. He also said this is not part of the city's repaving of streets.
"Since West Okmulgee is part of U.S. 62B, it is considered a highway, and it is our responsibility," Clark said. "The funding for this from federal dollars and is not related to the city's repairing of streets."
Clark also said the plan is just for repaving between Main and 17th streets.
