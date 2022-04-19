The northbound U.S. 69 on-ramp from Oklahoma 9 near Eufaula in McIntosh County will be closed beginning Wednesday until further notice as part of a pavement reconstruction project. The northbound U.S. 69 on-ramp from U.S. 69B will be reopened Wednesday.
The $32 million project to rebuild four miles of pavement on U.S. 69 began in November 2020. The overall project is expected to be complete in summer 2022, weather permitting.
