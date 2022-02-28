OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) “70 Percent-Plus Outreach Initiative” has been launched. The “70 Percent-Plus Outreach Initiative” is a tightly focused effort by ODVA to connect, through in-person presentations, direct mail, radio spots and word of mouth, with the 53,000 Oklahoma veterans who are 70 percent or higher in their service-connected disability to reach those who need long-term care.
Veterans with a long-term care need and service-connected rating of 70 percent or higher can live completely free of charge in one of ODVA’s seven state veterans homes.
Unlike many other long-term care facilities in Oklahoma that rely on Medicare/Medicaid (CMS) funding, ODVA does not have a “spend down” requirement where a veteran must divest of his or her life savings prior to receiving assistance. Also, all medications are provided to all resident veterans completely free of charge.
Oklahoma’s seven veterans homes are located in Ardmore, Claremore, Clinton, Lawton, Norman, Sulphur, and Talihina and have a combined total of 1,423 beds. Each home is designed and staffed to meet the unique needs of aging and disabled veterans, and each home has its own unique features, amenities and local culture.
Each veterans home offers highly professional, on-site accredited medical staff, social workers, pharmacies, and recreation, as well as varied therapies. Also, a brand-new state veterans home is under construction in Sallisaw, and is scheduled to open its doors mid-summer 2023.
“It is indeed a special privilege to care for Oklahoma veterans who have faithfully served our state and nation,” said Joel Kintsel, executive director, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. “These men and women truly exemplify the ethos of “service before self” and it is an honor to care for them and to support their families.”
By state law, disabled veterans receive priority admission to the state veterans homes as do veterans on the basis of their service period and status as combat veterans. In addition, ODVA maintains an admissions “waiting list” to allow veterans who do not need care now, but wish to plan for future long-term care needs to apply now to minimize what could be a significant wait at the time they seek future admission.
To be eligible for admission, applicants must have served in active Armed Forces of the United States for at least 90 days and must have received a discharge under conditions other than dishonorable. Likewise, an applicant must need long-term care as documented by a medical professional. A full list of eligibility requirements as well as the application for current or future “wait-listed” admission can be found at: oklahoma.gov/veterans/veterans-centers.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.