ODVA announces first female veteran acting executive director

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Veterans Commission made history on Monday by appointing Sarah Lane as the acting executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. Lane is the first female veteran to serve as the head of the agency.
Lane, previously the executive deputy director, was approved unanimously by the Oklahoma Veterans Commission at a special meeting held Monday afternoon. The Commission granted Director Joel Kintsel’s request for a leave of absence and named Lane the acting executive director effective Tuesday.
Lane served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard from 2005 to 2016 as both a Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) officer and Supervisory Contract officer. As the Supervisory Contract officer for Oklahoma, Lane had procurement responsibilities for both the Army and Air National Guard.
Lane has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Tulsa, a Master of Arts in Administrative Leadership from the University of Oklahoma, and a Juris Doctorate from the T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond. She has been a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association since 2002.
“I am both honored and humbled to be entrusted with the leadership of Oklahoma’s state veterans agency,” Lane said Tuesday morning. “I am proud of what ODVA has accomplished and of the dedicated team members and organizational partners who make it possible statewide. I commit to our state’s veterans and to our hard-working staff that ODVA will continue collaboration and the pursuit of excellence in response to our Call to Serve those whose noble service have earned them the title of veteran.”
Lane’s call to serve with ODVA began as a family member of loved ones who were cared for by the Claremore Veterans Center. Prior to employment with ODVA, she also served as legal counsel for Veterans Center residents and their families. She was hired as the agency’s first in-house counsel in 2016. Lane became the first female veteran deputy executive director in agency history in 2019.
