ODVA announces largest pay increase for nursing staff in agency history

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – Leaders of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) announced Tuesday that nursing staff would soon see the largest pay increase in the history of the agency. The projected effective date for the unprecedented salary increases is Aug. 28.
ODVA leadership has introduced several new initiatives over the past year in an effort to bridge the gap between the state and private sector compensation levels. Referral incentives, skill-based pay for advanced training or certifications, and student loan repayment programs have all seen considerable staff participation.
“However, more is needed to attract and retain the best nurses in the business to care for our veterans in a highly competitive labor market.” Deputy Director Sarah Lane said. “These raises are intended to convey to our current team members that we are grateful for your commitment to serving veterans, and to prospective team members that ODVA cares for those that care for our veterans.”
ODVA leadership sought funding for nursing raises through a legislative funding request and through the ARPA grant process. Compensation increases will range from 10-23% and will provide LPNs, RNs, APRNs, and PAs with an average yearly increase of $12,385 per nurse. The raises are also being used to institute uniform pay rates across positions where variations presently exist.
“ODVA is extremely grateful for the legislative support of Sen. Roger Thompson and Rep. Kevin Wallace, Co-Chairs of the Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget, for appropriating $1.276M for nursing recruiting and retention that has made meaningful raises possible," said Executive Director Joel Kintsel. "This is a critical component of our post-pandemic business recovery efforts for our State Veterans Homes.”
Future phases will address compensation for other caregivers to include PCAs/CNAs and CMAs.
The announcement, made to staff on Monday was met with gratitude and excitement from State Veterans Home nurses and administrators.
“The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs has again demonstrated their commitment and promise to the veterans of Oklahoma and their families by investing in the ones who serve those who first served," said Cody Wyatt, assistant administrator of the Talihina Veterans Home. "The forthcoming nursing salary increases will have a positive, meaningful impact on the Veterans Centers and their ability to recruit and retain the highest quality nursing staff available in Oklahoma and its surrounding communities.”
“On behalf of Clinton, I would like to send the sincerest thank you, said long-time Director of Nursing for the Clinton Veterans Home, Melanie Duke. "For those nursing staff whom have stood by our veterans and continued to work through a rough two years of Covid, we say thank you for recognizing their work and compassion. ODVA is an amazing agency to work for. Knowing that our leaders care not only about our veterans, but for our employees as individuals, makes me both thankful and proud to be a part of the ODVA.
“Our veterans will reap the benefits of rested staff as we are able to bring new staff aboard. I have never witnessed in 24 years with ODVA an increase such as this!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.