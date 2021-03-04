ODVA to host Women Veterans Symposium

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is hosting the 2021 Women Veterans Symposium from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, virtually via Zoom.
The theme for the sixth annual symposium is the ‘VA is for You Too!’ and will focus on issues and concerns women veteran populations may have surrounding benefits and other resources. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the options available to them and get answers to benefit-related questions.
“Our goal is to increase awareness of women veterans and some of the challenges and obstacles they may encounter and to assist in overcoming them,” said Lisa Mussett, women veterans coordinator and event moderator. “Not only is the symposium informative and educational, but it gives attendees a chance to network and make valuable connections as well as provides them with access to inspirational leaders and shared empowerment.”
The event will include a generational panel consisting of women veterans from the Oklahoma Women Veterans Organization who will participate in a Q&A session designed to offer a glimpse of military service from different decades.
Speakers include ODVA Deputy Director Sarah Lane, Esq., Heather McKibben with the Veteran Benefits Administration, and Cassandra Blakely, program manager with the Oklahoma City Veterans Administration Health Care System.
For more information or to join the symposium, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-women-veterans-symposium-tickets-141466886265. Attendees will need to download the Zoom virtual meeting application, and there is no cost to participate. A replay of the symposium will be available on Oklahoma State University’s YouTube channel following the event.
