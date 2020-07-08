OKLAHOMA CITY — To better serve Oklahomans in the Tulsa area, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) will host two in-person, socially-distanced claim processing events on July 15 and 16. These events will take place at Expo Square in the lower level of the River Spirit Expo (4145 E. 21st St., Tulsa) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Safety of claimants and OESC staff will be a top priority for these events. OESC staff will be practicing social distancing for the entirety of the events, including a distanced indoor waiting area for claimants and frequent sanitization of high-contact areas like counters and door handles. Staff and claimants are asked to wear masks for the entirety of the event, and temperature checks will be conducted prior to entry.
To accommodate these events and provide the staffing needed to serve claimants at Expo Square, the Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sapulpa and downtown Tulsa offices will be closed on July 15 and 16.
“We were able to serve thousands of Oklahomans at our recent Oklahoma City events, and recognize that many can’t make the trip from Tulsa to OKC to see us in person,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “The Tulsa events will allow us the opportunity to better serve Oklahomans all over the state. We will continue processing claims as quickly and safely as possible.”
OESC will be able to serve a total of 400 claimants per day at Expo Square, a figure determined to accommodate staffing and social distancing needs for claimants and staff. There will be indoor, socially-distanced waiting areas for all claimants after they check in. On the 15th, once the first 400 claimants have received their ticket to hold their place in line, claimants who arrive after will be given a “front of the line” pass for the 16th.
OESC is continuing to assess needs for additional event dates in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa, and will announce any upcoming events on social media (@OESCNews on Twitter and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission on Facebook).
OESC is encouraging claimants to begin lining up at 6 a.m. Public transportation stops are located less than a mile from the River Spirit Expo.
OESC will be able to process many types of claims at these events, including the following:
PUA - Filed Once and Locked Out
PUA - Never Filed
Credit Card Never Received
Fraudulent Claims
Language or Technological Assistance
UI
Initial Claim Filing Assistance
Upon arrival, claimants will be divided into groups based on the above categories to better streamline the process and more efficiently serve attendees. Additionally, staff members from Conduent will be working with the OESC Fraud and Credit Card teams in-person to issue payment day-of for applicable cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.