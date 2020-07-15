TULSA — To better serve Oklahomans in the Tulsa area, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) will offer two additional in-person, socially-distanced claim processing events on July 22-23. These events will take place at Expo Square in the lower level of the River Spirit Expo (4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Safety of claimants and OESC staff will be a top priority for these events. OESC staff will be practicing social distancing for the entirety of the events, including a distanced indoor waiting area for claimants and frequent sanitization of high-contact areas like counters and door handles. Staff and claimants are asked to wear masks for the entirety of the event, and temperature checks will be conducted prior to entry.
To accommodate these events and provide the staffing needed to serve claimants at Expo Square, the Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sapulpa and downtown Tulsa offices will be closed on July 22-23.
“We have seen more than 4,000 Oklahomans at these events so far and we’re continuing to work hard to ensure that all Oklahomans get the help they need,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “With this in mind, we’re adding two additional days in Tulsa to be able to serve 1,000 more claimants next week, in a socially-distanced and safe environment. I appreciate my team’s tireless efforts and the patience of claimants as we continue to serve Oklahomans.”
OESC will be able to serve a total of 500 claimants per day at Expo Square, a figure determined to accommodate staffing and social distancing needs for claimants and staff. There will be indoor, socially-distanced waiting areas for all claimants after they check in. Claimants will be able to pick up passes for these events Tuesday, July 21 at 1p.m. at Expo Square.
OESC is continuing to assess needs for additional event dates across the state and will announce any upcoming events on social media (@OESCNews on Twitter and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission on Facebook).
OESC is encouraging claimants to begin lining up at 6 a.m. Public transportation stops are located less than a mile from the River Spirit Expo. More information on available routes can be found here.
OESC will be able to process many types of claims at these events, including the following:
PUA - Filed Once and Locked Out
PUA - Never Filed
Credit Card Never Received
Fraudulent Claims
Language or Technological Assistance
UI
Initial Claim Filing Assistance
Additionally, staff members from Conduent will be working with the OESC Fraud and Credit Card teams in-person to issue payment day-of for applicable cases.
