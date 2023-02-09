OESC launches new Employer Portal

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) announced the official launch of the first phase of the new Employer Portal, which will dramatically change the way employers interact with the agency.
“This new portal improves the State’s ability to interact with employers in a safe and much more efficient manner,” said Trae Rahill, OESC’s chief executive officer. “This type of advancement is critical to digitizing outdated agency processes. This launch, yet another historic milestone on our technology roadmap, comes within four months of the VerifyOK launch, and I couldn’t be more proud of our dedicated teams for getting us here.”
The first phase of the Employer Portal will include the ability to receive email and text notifications for Benefit Wage Charge Notices (OES-502) and Notices of Application for Unemployment Compensation (OES-617). Employers will also be able to view each of these notices online at their leisure and respond electronically to the Benefit Wage Charge Notices.
The new portal will allow employers to conveniently keep and track notices in one place, saving time and expense of printing and mailing.
“We recognize that employer needs are not static, so we will continue development of this portal to provide increased functionality in support of changing needs,” Rahill said. “There is still much work to do in our legacy modernization project, but we’re always happy to celebrate innovative breakthroughs in our service delivery.”
OESC began engaging Oklahomans using email and electronic notices following recent passing of new legislation authorizing distribution of correspondence through electronic means.
“This change has opened numerous possibilities for OESC to modernize many of the ways we interact with those we serve,” Rahill said. “OESC is now seeking legislative support to invest in further development of other technology capabilities to continue this modernization journey. We need to create a platform that is employer-focused and will enable seamless data exchanges and analytics. That will help us drive maximum value to Oklahoma business consumers.”
As legacy modernization efforts push forward on this project, employers can anticipate additional updates that will offer new capabilities and enhancements. OESC will keep employers and stakeholders informed on when these changes occur and how they can use them.
A video showcasing the new Employer Portal is available at https://youtu.be/aAVPL8JQPSA.
