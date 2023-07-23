The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is adding a new pilot program to the unemployment filing process where claimants can verify their identity through a U.S. Postal Service retail facility, in addition to the usual options of verifying online or through an OESC office.
Historically, when an individual files for unemployment, they have been given two options to verify their identity, verify online or verify at one of the 27 OESC offices located across the state. To expand capabilities and provide equitable access for those with transportation limitations or excessive travel distances, a new option will be available to verify in-person at a local USPS retail location. This will also provide expanded options to verify in-person for Oklahomans who do not have smart phones to verify online. For the most convenient or comprehensive experience, claimants are encouraged to attempt verification online or through an OESC office if possible.
“In OESC’s ongoing effort to ensure all deserving Oklahomans have access to unemployment assistance and to further prevent fraud, we’re proud to partner with the USPS for in-person ID verification. Soon we will have over 280 USPS retail locations partnering in our effort to support a more prosperous Oklahoma,” said Christopher O’Brien, OESC’s Director of UI Integrity.
