TULSA — To better serve Oklahomans in the Tulsa area, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) announced an additional Tulsa claims processing event for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
In total, OESC will be hosting three days of claims processing events at Expo Square in the lower level of the River Spirit Expo, 4145 E. 21st St., Tulsa.
“We’ve helped more than 5,000 Oklahomans across the state get the benefits they need from these events so far, but we know there is more work to be done,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt.
Safety of claimants and OESC staff will be a top priority for these events. OESC staff will be practicing social distancing for the entirety of the events, including a distanced indoor waiting area for claimants and frequent sanitization of high-contact areas like counters and door handles. Staff and claimants are asked to wear masks for the entirety of the event, and health screenings and temperature checks will be conducted prior to entry.
To accommodate these events and provide the staffing needed to serve claimants at Expo Square, the Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sapulpa and downtown Tulsa offices will be closed on Friday.
OESC is continuing to assess needs for additional event dates across the state and will announce any upcoming events on social media (@OESCNews on Twitter and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission on Facebook).
Public transportation stops are located less than a mile from the River Spirit Expo.
OESC will be able to process many types of claims at these events, including the following:
PUA - Filed Once and Locked Out
PUA - Never Filed
Credit Card Never Received
Fraudulent Claims
Language or Technological Assistance
UI
Initial Claim Filing Assistance
Additionally, staff members from Conduent will be working with the OESC Fraud and Credit Card teams in-person to issue payment day-of for applicable cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.