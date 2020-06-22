Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt issued the following statement discussing claim processing statewide:
“To ensure claimants are being served as effectively and efficiently as possible, we are asking individuals to schedule appointments at their local office to meet with an OESC representative. All statewide locations are open and ready to serve claimants as quickly and safely as possible.
Claimants should call their local office to make an appointment. More information, including locations, can be found at: https://oklahomaworks.gov/about/oklahoma-works-centers/
They ask claimants for patience since the centers are receiving a record number of calls. The phone may ring, but rest assured, people are there. They are likely on the phone or helping someone else. Continue to call until you are able to connect with someone.
To keep everyone safe, they are asking claimants to wait in their car ahead of their in-person appointment at all of our locations. Virtual appointments continue to be available.
