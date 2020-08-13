If this pandemic has done anything — other than kill more than 166,000 Americans during a span of six months — it exposed the inequities of an economic system that favors the privileged.
The congressional stalemate stemming from the debate about the amount and type of relief required to assist Americans impacted by the novel coronavirus and economic fallout caused by a lack of leadership is the most recent example of these inequities. Congressional Republicans, who carry the torch for cutting taxes and reducing regulatory oversight, are blocking assistance for the 15.5 million displaced workers while pushing policies that distribute trillions of dollars to businesses and corporations.
Those who push policies that exacerbate economic inequities cry foul when any thought is given to an extension of unemployment benefits or the moratorium on evictions for those who are risk of being tossed out on the streets. They balk about the infusion of funds for the U.S. Postal Service, upon which Americans rely for the timely delivery of life-saving prescriptions, payroll and benefits checks and other necessities.
Conversely there appears to be little concern about the businesses and corporations that double- or triple-dip from a panoply of pandemic-relief programs for businesses. Those who argue against direct aid for workers turn blind eyes and deaf ears when the president ignores, undermines or dismantles the mechanisms for transparency and oversight of these aid packages.
While C-suite executives and shareholders prosper as a result of policies that propped up their businesses, America's workers — the purported beneficiaries of those aid packages — file jobless claims at a rate that is four to 24 times greater than the four-week rolling average of about 215,000 in February. As the national unemployment rate remains above 10%, Senate Republicans continue to deny enhanced benefits, arguing the additional money serves as a disincentive for recipients' return to work.
After passing pandemic-relief packages worth trillions of dollars, with the lion's share benefiting businesses, there has been a return to their fall-back position. There is a renewed concern about budget deficits and federal debt, something that was absent when they passed a $2.3 trillion tax cut that benefited corporations and the very wealthy.
This apparent refusal to debate the merits, or even negotiate the terms, of another pandemic-relief package represents a hasty return to an economic policy that exacerbates income inequality in America.
Kurt Andersen argues in his most recent book, "Evil Geniuses: The unmaking of America: a recent history," the economic principles that put the interests of big business above workers are part of a "deliberate" attempt to re-engineer "our economy and society." He traces the origins of those efforts to "a highly rational confederacy of the rich, the right, and big business."
The principles of the conservative economic theories, which he described during an interview with Vanity Fair as turning the "New Deal into a Raw Deal," can be traced to a memorandum written by Lewis Powell. Before President Richard Nixon appointed the moderate Democrat to the U.S. Supreme Court, Powell was commissioned by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to write what became a "call to arms" for conservatives concerned about high taxes, business regulations and consumer protections.
A second memo commissioned by what Andersen described during that interview as a "different ... right-wing billionaire," laid out a plan to "take over the understandings of the law and the judiciary and jurisprudence in America." Those memos, he said, along with the founding of the Business Roundtable during the early 1970s and formation of the Federalist Society in 1982 set in motion the implementation of these conservative economic policies.
Those policies, according to a multitude of metrics, dismantled an American economy Andersen described as "more economically equal than it had ever been." It was re-engineered to become just as "economically unequal and insecure as it was" during the years that led up to the economic collapse and the Great Depression.
During the past 40 years, "the share of wealth owned by the our richest 1 percent has doubled, the collective net worth of the bottom half has dropped almost to zero, the median weekly pay for a full-time worker has increased by just 0.1 percent a year," Andersen writes in "Evil Geniuses." "Only the incomes of the top 10 percent have grown in sync with the economy, and so on. Americans' boats stopped rising together; most of the boats stopped rising at all."
If Americans fail to demand action now from their elected leaders, this pandemic will sink many of those boats that "stopped rising."
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
