John Prine was an American troubadour, a singer-songwriter who chronicled the social fabric and human condition of the common man with wry wit and wisdom.
The two-time cancer survivor died this week as result of complications related to COVID-19. This national treasure will be remembered for his songs that are thought-provoking and prophetic, revealing universal truths in strikingly simple and honest terms.
Prine penned lyrics to hundreds of songs about love, the lovelorn, the struggles and joys of real people who delivered strong messages of social and political import. And what would we expect from an artist who conjured up lyrics to many of his early songs by observing life — and those living it — while delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service.
The singer-songwriter grew up in a blue-collar suburbs of Chicago, a child whose parents migrated from western Kentucky. He worked two years as a mechanic in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War before he began delivering mail during the day and making regular appearances at open mic nights around Chicago.
Prine's career as a singer-songwriter was kickstarted in 1970, when film critic Roger Ebert caught his act at the Fifth Peg, where Prine had become a regular performer. Prine's performance impressed Ebert, who wrote a review for the Chicago Sun-Times emblazoned with this headline: "Singing Mailman Who Delivers a Powerful Message in a Few Words."
Ebert described Prine as an artist who "appears on stage with such modesty he almost seems to be backing into the spotlight. He sings rather quietly, and his guitar work is good, but he doesn’t show off. After a song or two, even the drunks in the room begin to listen to his lyrics. And then he has you."
I got hooked on John Prine as a young man — or an old teenager. I tuned in at about the time his third album was about to be released. A good friend's older brother, a practicing Buddhist and conscientious objector who served in a noncombat capacity during the Vietnam War, turned us on to Prine.
And I have been listening to John Prine ever since — catching his shows every chance I could — and learning to play my favorites. Prine's songs, like the protagonists portrayed in them, are like good friends: they are easy to get to know, but it's hard to part ways.
Prine, through his "homespun humanism" and "Midwestern mindtrips" seems to always find a way of seeing some humor in even the dark and tormented moments in life. The lyric of the final track of his last album, The Tree of Forgiveness, ends with a peak at his plans in the song "When I Get to Heaven."
When I get to heaven, I'm gonna shake God's hand
Thank him for more blessings than one man can stand
Then I'm gonna get a guitar and start a rock-n-roll band
Check into a swell hotel; ain't the afterlife grand?
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
