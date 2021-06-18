There is nothing new about the notion that traitors to the ideals of democracy pose a clear, present and ongoing danger — it's a threat that plays out in fiction and reality.
What is amazing is the brazenness of the attacks mounted against democracy since the presidential election in November. It shocks the conscience to see so many who extoll the principles of freedom stand silent and watch as they're stolen by those with fantasies of consolidating power under authoritarian rule.
Documents released this week by the House Oversight and Reform Committee expose the "pure insanity" of a one-term president attempting to exploit the power of that office for personal gain. These documents and reports about secret seizures of cell phone records reveal the extent to which the former president and his allies appeared willing to bend the rule of law toward their political objectives.
Messages circulated by email and subsequent interviews also show how a few principled players at the Justice Department and some in other key positions prevented the fabric of American democracy from unraveling.
The documents expose a campaign coordinated from the Oval Office to recruit top officials at the Justice Department to help overturn elections in key swing states. Former Attorney General William Barr broke ranks with ex-President Donald Trump on Dec. 1, when he declared he had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
The 45th president announced Barr's resignation on Dec. 14 — the day the electoral college met to confirm the outcome of the presidential election and the incumbent's loss. The ex-president and his allies immediately mounted a campaign to recruit Barr's successor, former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.
While the acting AG and other top officials resisted those overtures, there was at least one who appeared more willing to accommodate efforts to undermine the rule of law. Documents show Jeffrey Bossert Clark, who oversaw the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources and Civil Divisions at the time, took the ball and ran with it.
Clark appears to have been pushing federal prosecutors in Georgia to pursue unfounded claims of voting irregularities there while the president tried to recruit state election officials to "find" enough votes to overturn the results. Clark's zeal to embrace the big lie made him a top prospect to replace Rosen, but the threat of mass resignations at the Justice Department derailed that plan.
These frantic efforts coincided with the growing number of courts that dismissed — or declined to entertain — the largely baseless claims of voting fraud or irregularities alleged by the ex-president and his supporters. They were accompanied by calls for believers to stop Congress from certifying election results.
After a violent mob motivated by conspiracies and lies failed to consolidate power for the failed president, the focus of this conspiracy shifted toward the states. His enablers — those who perpetuate the big lie of stolen elections and others who sit silently and watch — continue to further their goal of authoritarian rule.
These revelations, more than anything, show how easily democracy can be destroyed.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
