Efforts to artificially juice the financial markets this week with the biggest cut to interest rates since the 2008 global recession fizzled before delivering a punch.
The Federal Reserve initiated the emergency measure after the value of global stock markets sank $6 trillion in six days due to concerns about the novel coronavirus and uncertainty. A midweek rally after Super Tuesday was dashed Thursday as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased, event cancellations announced, and supply chains snapped.
An economic hit projected for the airline, travel and cruise industries stirred up conversations Friday at the White House about extending some type of tax relief sectors expected to suffer as a result of an escalating threat of a pandemic. That news came as the president signed a $7.8 billion appropriations bill that will help public health professionals and the agencies he defunded and dismantled play catch-up.
All the moves that should assuage investors' concerns and calm the markets — emergency appropriations to fund the government's response, interest rate cuts, deferred taxation, and so on — failed to buoy the markets. Economists attributed part of that to concerns about a decline in consumer demand, a key driver of the U.S. economy that led to household debt that rose above $14 trillion for the first time ever during the fourth quarter in 2019.
The rapid spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was by all accounts facilitated by a slow response by the Chinese government and its attempt to suppress information about the public health threat. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern on Jan. 30, just a month after Chinese officials reported the first known case on Dec. 31.
Attempts to suppress information about the coronavirus allowed it to spread in two months from a province in China to 85 countries and territories. The World Health Organization reported on Thursday there had been 95,333 confirmed cases worldwide and about 3,300 of those ended with death — a 3.46% mortality rate globally.
WHO's general-director expressed concern about other countries that "have either not taken this seriously enough" or lack "the level of political commitment" it will take to address this threat. There also is a concern about the lack of clear, concise and honest information from trusted sources.
In times of crises, Americans should be able to trust the government to provide that information. But the president and some of his Congress critters have downplayed the coronavirus and COVID-19 outbreak. While there's a need for reassurance, a public response that's honest, consistent and based on the best available information and science will be more effective than one based on political considerations.
It's much better than tossing out big numbers about the flu season in an attempt to confuse constituents about their potential risks of exposure to the coronavirus. Those who take that approach need to be aware that the figures presented actually proved the mortality rate of CORVID-19 in the United States is much greater than the flu.
The truth is, we don't really know how many cases of COVID-19 there are in the United States because people are not being tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly refused to provide a test kit for a nurse who volunteered to be on the team that treated one of the patients known to be infected with the coronavirus after getting sick while quarantined.
Until tests are available across the nation and administered, we won't know widespread the coronavirus has become. If the federal government's response to a known contamination proves more successful than one that was unknown and unsuspected, then maybe there will be a little more certainty and stability in the financial markets.
— D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
