Politicians must think their constituents are gullible — ready to swallow anything they say hook, line and sinker.
This was exemplified recently when some critics began blaming proposed policies that embrace a renewable energy and sustainable practices for increasing gasoline prices. How can canceling a permit for a pipeline that hasn't been built impact oil prices today?
Well, they can't. Market forces like supply and demand tend to be the primary driver of oil prices, which influences the price consumers pay for gasoline at the pump. Almost a year ago, when all but the most essential businesses closed due to a global pandemic, demand collapsed and the price of oil fell below zero.
Producers had to pay to get rid of the oil they had or pay to store it someplace because consumption dropped off the charts. Production declined to match demand and, according to market analysts, remained low throughout the year after major oil producing nations stepped in to help stabilize prices by agreeing to production cuts.
Consumption began to climb along with the availability of COVID-19 vaccines. Because it takes time to ramp up production, supplies began to lag demand, pushing up the price of oil.
Severe winter weather that dipped deep into Texas shuttered several refineries that were unequipped to deal with the impact of extremely cold temperatures. And oil companies, which reportedly lost more than $50 billion in 2020 due to decreased demand by consumers, remain reluctant to fill existing pipelines or drill too many new wells.
Those who claim an energy policy that focuses on the future rather than the past are, at best, trying to hoodwink their constituents. At worst, they are kowtowing — or cowering — to the fossil fuel industry, which will be relegated to past as consumer demand evolves.
As that evolution takes shape, care must be taken to ensure those companies built on the promise of cheap energy follow through on promises made when wells were drilled. Oil companies have a legal obligation to close, or “plug,” oil and gas wells once they quit producing or when they are abandoned.
Drilling a well involves a process that pierces geological layers of the earth, fractures rock formations, and disturbs aquifers. Wells are reinforced with steel casing and cement to help deliver the oil and gas and to protect the environment and other natural resources.
As wells age, the concrete and steel casings can crack and corrode, which increases the risk of water contamination and methane leaks. State and federal governments require bonds be posted to ensure responsible parties plug spent wells, remove wellheads and clean up the surrounding area once there is nothing more to pump.
A recent study by Carbon Tracker Initiative estimates it will cost about $280 billion to plug the 2.6 million documented onshore orphan wells in the United States. That same study found, based on available bonding data, states have secured only about 1% of that amount in surety bonds.
Documents show ownership of those wells continues pass to smaller and smaller companies as production levels decline until they are abandoned and become orphan wells. History shows that efforts to enforce cleanup liability often results with the ultimate owner filing bankruptcy, walking away from that responsibility, and laying the burden of paying for their mess on taxpayers.
Congress is looking at ways to cover the cleanup costs at those orphan wells and others. Cleanup could provide jobs for workers displaced by the transition to clean energy.
Whether a Congress polarized by politics will pursue sensible options or continue to pretend oil is the cheap energy companies promised remains to be seen. While consumers paid low prices at the pump, it appears the bill has yet to come due for the true cost of oil.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
