It's been said — in various ways by more than a few people — that bad things happen when good people stand by and say nothing.
A lot of bad has happened, and until this past Wednesday the silence has been deafening. That's when former Defense Secretary James Mattis broke a pledge of silence and revealed to the world his thoughts about the president, his exercise of presidential power, and "the consequences of three years without mature leadership” in the White House.
“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try,” Mattis states in an essay published by The Atlantic. “Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”
The retired Marine Corps general shared his thoughts and insight after U.S. Attorney William Barr unleashed the use of federal force on a gathering of mostly peaceful demonstrators outside the White House. While the president and present Defense Secretary Mark Esper espoused the use of military force to "dominate the battlespace" in America's cities, an alphabet soup of federal law enforcers and military police used incendiary chemicals, rubber projectiles, clubs and shields to clear a path to a church so Trump could pose with the Bible and military leaders for photos.
Mattis said Americans "must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers," noting protests during recent days have been "defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who are insisting that we live up to our values — our values as people and our values as a nation."
America's chief law enforcer, who tipped his hand a few weeks back to show how his Justice Department could be used to reward the president's political allies, attempted to shift the focus to "violent radical elements ..., outside radicals and agitators" who "hijacked ... the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests."
There is little doubt most of those who took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers engaged lawfully in acts of civil disobedience. It's also true the few rogue actors engaged in lawlessness and violence at some of the rallies, which took place at some point in every American state, got much more media attention than peaceful demonstrations.
Barr appears hellbent on designating antifa — a loose affiliation of groups on the fringe of the far left that opposes racism, anti-Semitism and fascism — as a domestic terrorist organization. But his own FBI disagrees, noting in an internal situation report leaked by the Washington Field Office and obtained by Nation DC correspondent Ken Klippenstein there was no intelligence to support antifa's involvement or presence.
The Department of Homeland Security just last year reported that "domestic terrorism caused more deaths in the United States in recent years than terrorists connected to foreign terrorist organizations." The agency also found "white supremacist violent extremism ... is one of the most potent forces driving domestic terrorism" and attributes a growing number of events with mass casualties to those organizations.
Efforts to shift the blame for violence during recent protests come as Senate Republicans broaden their subpoena powers and expand an election-year probe of those who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Sending subpoenas to 60 Obama-era officials undoubtedly is intended to sow seeds of uncertainty and shroud Vice President Joe Biden with a cloud of suspicion as he campaigns to be America's next president.
It was a collective silence that led us to the death of George Floyd and too many others, fostered the hate that motivates most domestic terrorism, and emboldened a president who flouts the law and constitutional norms that led us to this point. If there's not a collective scream, there could be military troops in America's streets.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
