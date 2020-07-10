There's nothing more American than taking part in the electoral process — casting a ballot to elect a representative government.
It seems, after all, a government "of the people, by the people and for the people" necessarily must be one made up of those elevated by the electorate — the body of eligible voters who choose to vote. That ideal is one that may no longer be shared by some who appear more eager to consolidate power and lord over their constituents than serve them.
That has been evident for more than a decade as the two major political parties jockeyed for power at the state level and gerrymander legislative and congressional districts in a way that gave one an edge over the other. These political power plays extend beyond partisanship in some instances and wedge wider societal divisions rooted in race and class.
While no party is blameless, it was disheartening to learn the Republican Party's electoral strategy for 2020 includes a $20 million plan to suppress voter turnout. The plan, according to reporting at the New York Times, includes recruiting up to 50,000 volunteers, who will monitor polling sites on Election Day in 15 battleground states and challenge — or confront — voters they deem suspicious before they get to the ballot box.
The Republican Party was barred in 1982 from engaging in this type of activity by federal court order after similar tactics were used to intimidate minority voters — purportedly done for purpose of preventing fraud. The court-ordered prohibition was modified in 1986 and 1990 after the GOP engaged in similar conduct, and it was determined the party violated the prohibition again in 2004.
The court-ordered prohibition was lifted in 2018, opening the door to tactics some voting rights advocates believe could suppress turnout of voters at precincts located where there are large populations of minority voters. It is easy to imagine how a cadre of heavily armed white civilians — a common sight this year at various protests across the country — might deter minority voters.
This threat of overt voter intimidation on Election Day follows efforts to purge voter rolls in states like Texas, where an attempt to remove tens of thousands of legitimate voters from the rolls resulted with three lawsuits and a $450,000 fine. Researchers say overly restrictive voter identification laws in other states will have a disparate impact on low-income and minority voters — those some believe are more likely to cast ballots for Democratic candidates.
And now, with growing concerns about public health risks associated with the novel coronavirus — the need to limit exposure and curb community transmission — calls to relax restrictions on absentee ballots have increased. In response, voting by mail has become a target of those who seem to favor suppression over the franchise of voting.
The GOP advocated mail-in balloting for decades. It facilitates voting for those who serve in the military, their family members, and older Americans with mobility issues. This year, when the nation's health is at risk, the party's leader has targeted mail-in ballots as a vehicle for widespread fraud — an unsubstantiated claim for which no evidence exists.
But while the president denounces mail-in voting, GOP campaign operatives have worked frantically in the shadows to preserve what one recently described as "sophisticated mail programs." Both parties should be promoting safe and secure voting. They should be doing so openly and providing the funds every state needs to ensure all voters can cast ballots that will be counted accurately.
Regardless of party, this country was built upon the principle of a representative government made up of people elected by free and fair elections. Efforts to intimidate voters and suppress the vote only diminish those values and will be the ruin of this nation if it is allowed to continue.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
