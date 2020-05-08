OFF THE CUFF: Contribution comes with personal costs

A problem that has persisted through this pandemic is people can spin the data to prove just about anything.
Governors who insist on reopening businesses can pluck numbers out of the statistical heap that depict “a downward trend” in the number of new COVID-19 cases during a period of time. Those who believe it’s too risky to carry out such a plan can select from the same available statistics and show the exact opposite.
This probably is what prompted a memorable remark in Mark Twain’s autobiography: “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.” But that’s where Americans find themselves today — being pulled like a piece of rope in an emotional tug-of-war that pits their sense for self-preservation against economic interests.
Public health experts contend there is a need for much more testing than what has been available since the first infections from the novel coronavirus were reported earlier this year in the United States. They argue another critical next step is contact tracing — a tool used to identify those with whom COVID-19 patients have had contact to ascertain exposure and contain transmission through the community.
Efforts to implement testing started to get some traction but remains a work in progress. Contract tracing requires manpower — lots of it — or computing power, which has sparked discussions about deploying digital apps that would collect data from mobile phones to carry out that task — the technology is being used in other countries already.
Efficiency comes at a cost — sacrificing privacy for an elusive promise of security — and who will be willing to make that sacrifice with recent memories of Cambridge Analytica’s unauthorized use of Facebook data during the 2016 election? Are Americans prepared to trust a government with that information when those in charge bungled the national response for testing and securing protective gear for health care workers?
A recent survey of Americans commissioned by CyberNews, comprised of a team of privacy enthusiasts that covers technological trends, found 79% of those polled “worried the pandemic will encourage the government to track them.” The survey found 89% of Americans support or strongly support privacy rights — the finding belies most consumers’ habitual use of mobile phone apps that soak up personal data like sponges in the hands of third-party developers.
The developers of this technology and proponents of its use contend the systems proposed would preserve the anonymity of individual-level data, which would be collected and stored in a way that is transparent and decentralized. But who knows? An article in Vox this past December provides a glimpse of how valuable the collection of mobile phone data has become to political campaigns.
Theodore Schleifer revealed in the article that collecting personal data is “sophisticated, disguised and all-encompassing.” Mobile phone location data — collected by apps downloaded by users and then sold by developers — apparently has become a weapon of choice for the 2020 presidential campaigns.
How much data will Americans be willing to share if the cause to which they are contributing is political?
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
