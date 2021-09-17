All the hysterics about vaccine mandates for certain workers might make a person think most Americans oppose vaccines that protect against the coronavirus and its mutating variants.
That would be wrong — nearly 60% of those surveyed during the past week by pollsters support mandatory vaccination programs as a way to help bring an end to this months-long pandemic. Some polls show only about 14% of Americans absolutely oppose COVID-19 vaccines, and 3% would abandon their resistance if vaccinations were mandatory.
The mandates announced a week ago by President Joe Biden will apply to federal employees and contractors, and companies that employ more than 100 workers. An earlier mandate for nursing home employees will be extended by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to other health care settings.
The mandate for executive branch workers and contractors will provide limited exceptions for religious or medical exemptions. The mandate for private-sector employers will be enacted — and enforced — by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Critics, who appear to be the most vocal in this debate, cried foul. They accused Biden of an unconstitutional power grab, vowed to fight the mandates all the way "to the gates of hell," and protect liberty for their constituents.
These attacks might stir up the passion of the 14% who say they are dead set against COVID-19 vaccines and may excite a few others. That's likely the intent — most are accompanied by pleas for financial support in messages sent by email on behalf of a candidate's campaign or political party.
The condemnation of vaccine mandates leveled by critics exposes a lack of knowledge about history and a fundamental misunderstanding about the concept of liberty.
Legal analysts and public health experts believe these vaccine mandates will stand up under legal scrutiny. They cite legal precedent that includes a U.S. Supreme Court precedent, vaccination mandates that have been in place for decades, and the eradication of some diseases as a result.
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a mandatory vaccination order for the first time in 1905. The Rev. Henning Jacobson, a pastor of the Swedish Lutheran Church at Cambridge, Massachusetts, challenged a decree issued by health officials that all adults be vaccinated against smallpox.
Justice John Marshall Harlan, writing for the majority in the seminal 7-2 decision that would guide courts that might review a vaccine mandate today, rested the opinion upon the "manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject for the common good."
“On any other basis, organized society could not exist with safety to its members," Harlan wrote on behalf of the majority. "Society based on the rule that each one is a law unto himself would soon be confronted with disorder and anarchy.”
Vaccines, which have proven quite effective during the past 10 months, have been made available at no cost to adults nationwide. Incentives have been offered to increase uptake for those who are eligible, but efforts to vaccinate Americans on a voluntary basis have been thwarted by those who confuse liberty with self-interest.
That works to the detriment of the unvaccinated, who make up more than 90% of those who have been hospitalized as a result of becoming infected by the delta variant of the coronavirus, and the vaccinated. The demand for medical services seems to have outstripped availability in some places as a result of the fourth surge of COVID-19.
St. Luke's Health System, Idaho's largest hospital network, asked state health leaders on Wednesday to allow "crisis standards of care" because an increase in COVID-19 patients had exhausted the state's medical resources. The state expanded health care rationing statewide on Thursday.
Alaska’s largest hospital began rationing care on Tuesday, prioritizing resources and treatment for patients who had the potential of benefiting the most. Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, chief of staff, said the hospital was “no longer able to provide the standard of care to each and every patient" and people transferred from other hospitals in the state had to wait in their cars for hours for emergency care.
Deciding against a vaccination affects others. Real liberty, as Justice Harlan states in his opinion, cannot exist "under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
