Some governors are scrambling to re-open businesses and claw back to a pre-pandemic state that resembles something close to normal, disregarding recommended guidelines offered by public health experts.
It was the reluctance of public officials to acknowledge the public health threat of the novel coronavirus that allowed this nation to earn its notoriety as having the most confirmed COVID-19 cases — and deaths — in the world. Ignoring guidance offered now by public health experts, after they have had time to examine this coronavirus and its impact is known — seems detrimental to our collective best interests.
President Donald Trump overcame a seemingly insatiable desire to feed an oversized ego and ultimately abandoned his plan to exercise "total authority" over state governors and dictate their re-opening dates. He opted instead to let them re-open states in accordance with reasonable guidelines based on sound principles supported by public health experts.
Less than a week later, governors begin announcing plans to re-open businesses in states across the nation. They made these decisions despite the absence of the recommended 14-day downward trajectory in the number new COVID-19 cases, the ability of hospitals to treat all patients without the need for crisis care, wide-scale testing and contact-tracing programs.
Some governors began lifting orders that closed businesses in states where the number of new COVID-19 continue to climb, and others stubbornly refuse to provide public health instructions of any kind — even as new clusters pop up and fatalities continue to mount. They seem to ignore news from places like Singapore, a nation recognized as a model for its response to the pandemic.
Singaporeans saw the daily rate of new cases fall to 200 in March after the government deployed a broad testing and contact tracing programs and implemented social distancing guidelines. That number jumped to 1,426 this past Monday after only "a few people to let down their guard," and the virus slipped through.
The most recent KFF Health Tracking Poll shows 51% of Americans believe “the worst is yet to come” when it comes to the pandemic's impact — that is down 23% from earlier this month. But 80% believe it is worth preserving strict shelter-in-place provisions to protect people from being exposed to the coronavirus and limit its spread.
While there seems to be some growing unease about the restrictions that have been put in place, these protests appear to be gatherings motivated by a network of high-dollar donors to far-right conservative causes. These groups have pooled resources and leveraged social media in a way that makes it appear unrest is more widespread than it is.
It is important to maintain proper perspective, and that those who are pressing for a speedy return to normal appear to represent the smallest minority of Americans that own an outsized proportion of the nation's wealth. They are members of the 5% of American households that experienced an 80% increase in income during the four decades that lapsed since 1980 while middle-class wage earners realized economic gains of about 35%.
During that same period of time the wealthiest of those Americans saw their share of the nation's wealth increase from about 7% to 20% because of changes in tax policies made in their favor. Tax cuts adopted in 2017 showered them with even more favors.
Now many governors who want to curry favor with those donors appear willing to gamble with the lives of workers who live in states where the risks of exposure remain high. They should follow the president's lead and deny their need for instant gratification.
That could produce more favorable outcomes in the long run.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
