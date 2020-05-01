It was described this week as "a great success story" — the response by the White House to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus and all of the related issues.
This assessment would seem valid only if the goal were to ensure there were more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States than anywhere else in the world. America broke that barrier days ago and claims nearly a third of the world's 3.25 million confirmed cases.
The U.S. tally of 60,000 COVID-related deaths reported Thursday continues to grow as about 2,500 names are added to rolls identifying the people whose lives were consumed by the coronavirus. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump proclaimed the death count could top out as low as 50,000 to 60,000 as a result of his administration's response to the pandemic.
The declaration made this week by presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner seems suspect and his assessment less than candid. In fact, there are aspects of the administration's response that raise serious questions, and Americans deserve answers.
One that stands out is the ongoing shortage of personal protective gear for those on the front lines who put their lives at risk while responding to this pandemic. To date the only national strategy seems to be one that puts the onus on states to stitch together solutions and exacerbates competing interests.
An April 8 advisory published by FEMA exemplifies how the administration's Supply Chain Task Force and its "whole-of-America response" made matters worse. The task force apparently worked with "major commercial distributors to facilitate the rapid distribution of critical resources in short supply to locations where they are needed most."
Project Air Bridge, cited as an example of this partnership, allows FEMA to divert 50% of all supplies arriving in the United States from overseas vendors. And a task force assembled by the U.S. Department of Justice to identify price gouging has resulted with referrals to FEMA, which compelled the alleged price gougers to sell to the federal agency "at prevailing market prices" and redirected the protective gear to more deserving locations based on its assessment of data.
In an effort to tamp down rumors that it was out-bidding states, local governments, hospitals or others engaged in legal commercial transactions — or seizing and diverting protective gear already acquired — FEMA officials said that was "incorrect." It said the administration's selective "use of priority ratings in the Defense Production Act to reallocate critical resources, federal government requirements are put ahead of other orders so we can best assist areas most in need of supplies."
The problem is there appears to be no clear procedure to determine which areas are "most in need of supplies." While the advisory cites data provided by Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as guideposts, ProPublica reported this week that phone calls to Kushner produced better results.
Juliette Kayyem, faculty chair of the homeland security project at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and a former assistant secretary of homeland security in the Obama administration, told ProPublica the role played by the president's son-in-law bypasses long-held tenets that should guide the federal government during its response to a national emergency.
“The system is designed not to work that way because in any disaster, and in particular, one that’s in 50 states, there’s demand everywhere," Kayyem said. "There’s demand today, and there will be demand tomorrow."
If there is "a great success story" anywhere to be found with regard to personal protective gear and the White House, it's likely to be an exclusive that can be shared only by those fortunate enough to have Kushner's cell phone number.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
