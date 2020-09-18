COVID-19 shuttered Oklahoma’s two state fairs this year, leaving those who relish the festivals that signal the introduction to autumn with little more than memories.
Recollecting the amusements, the exhibits and thrills encountered at the fair can trigger an avalanche of emotions evoked by the memories buried within the brain’s temporal lobe. Recalling those scenes from the past also can inspire a re-examination of events from a different vantage point or perspective.
One exhibit that seemed to be catch a lot of attention — at least for some teenagers during the two or three years preceding their eligibility to become licensed drivers — featured concept cars of the future. These sleek and streamlined “rolling sculptures” inspired many minds.
Fast forward to the future: The concept cars displayed more than a half century ago can be found nowhere today — on the road or otherwise. The cars automakers produce today have greater resemblance to popular models of yesteryear.
Mustangs, Camaros and Chargers — the muscle cars of the 1960s and early ‘70s — roll off assembly lines today a little leaner, with less muscle. There is little variance in the designs of the sport coupes, sedans and sport utility vehicles produced today.
This paradigm extends beyond the automobile industry. This sameness infiltrates popular American culture at may levels — examples include the popularity of classic rock and classic country music, and retro-stylings of clothing, furniture and other goods.
Author Kurt Andersen attempts to make some sense of this phenomenon in his new book, “Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America: A Recent History,” published by Random House. Andersen said during recent interviews that his thoughts about this subject were prompted by a photograph he saw more than a decade ago in The New York Times.
Andersen said he was struck by the people in the 20-year-old photograph “of attractive young people” on the streets of Manhattan. In the introduction of his book, Andersen notes their “clothes and hair and makeup … were virtually indistinguishable from people of the present day.”
The best-selling author told Vanity Fair during a recent interview he “became obsessed” trying to determine why “almost nothing anymore that was new or just a bit old looked or sounded either distinctly new or distinctly old.” Andersen traced what he describes as “cultural stasis” to the late 1980s, “after we spent a decade or two just wallowing in nostalgia” to an extent that was “new for America.”
In “Evil Geniuses” Andersen connects this “pathological nostalgia” to economic and political shifts prompted by a resistance to change and the tumult of the 1960s and ‘70s. “This new fixation of the culture on the old and the familiar didn’t subside,” Andersen writes in the introduction, “it became a fixed backward gaze” and longing for “a grisly old-fashioned political economy and to a strenuously, continuously familiar culture.”
The tension between past and present and resistance to change culminated with consolidation of power and wealth, which Andersen argues produced the income inequalities seen today. “The masterminds of the economic right,” Andersen contends, succeeded in its effort by “dressing up their mean new rich-get-richer system in old-time patriotic drag” and “portraying low taxes on the rich and unregulated business and weak unions and a weak federal government as the only ways back to some kind of rugged, frontiersy, stronger, better America.”
The apparent success of that effort hollowed out middle-class America and stunted cultural change. It also explains why Americans never realized the dream of those concept cars and drive new cars today based on decades-old designs.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
