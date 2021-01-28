An ambitious jobs and conservation program that will invest in renewable energy and restore balance for public lands and waters will address a number of problems left unaddressed for too long.
The program pushes the pause button on a four-year fire sale of leases to private interests ready to carve up important wildlife habitat and cultural sites considered sacred by those who inhabited them long before they were public lands.
The pause will provide time to review a hodgepodge of outdated programs that have allowed some to plunder public resources and remediate the problems left behind. Should those elected to Congress decide to participate, they might help chart a course toward the future by legislating — taxpayers pay them and their staffs tens of millions of dollars a year to do just that.
That appears unlikely. First steps carried out by executive action prompted a swift rebuke from traditional defenders of the fossil fuel industry. Some of those who received the most of the industry's millions in campaign contributions quickly trotted out warnings about an economic calamity they claim would follow a transition to renewable energy sources.
That old claim is just as flawed and worn out as the equipment abandoned at orphan wells, tank batteries and leaking pipelines littered across the landscape. Companies that have stockpiled leases on millions of acres of public lands and waters — some that have merged, consolidated or shuttered and reformed — expect taxpayers to pick up the tab on that mess.
Transitioning to clean energy can — and will — create jobs. Investments outlined in the plan President Joe Biden rolled out Wednesday is expected create millions of jobs. Those who might be displaced from the fossil fuel industry could transition to new jobs created by the demand for clean energy generation, land restoration projects, cleaning up abandoned mines, plugging orphan wells, and manufacturing to support the transition.
There are some in the oil and gas industry who have proven they will do practically anything to avoid that transition. Multi-million-dollar misinformation campaigns conducted — sometimes on the sly — with the intent to sway public opinion or cast doubt on established science is a tactic that dates back to litigation with Big Oil and Big Tobacco, according to reporting by Drilled News.
The industry sinks millions more every year into the coffers of congressional campaigns and even more into political action committees in an attempt to influence the system. But the writing may be on the wall, with even some of their most popular recipients announcing the death of coal and General Motors announcing this week it will phase out gasoline-powered cars and light trucks by 2035.
When false flags of lost jobs are planted, Americans should know that Tesla should produce 500,000 electric vehicles in 2020 and now has a market cap worth about $800 billion. GM sold 2.5 million cars, but is valued at about 90% less than Tesla.
That should give us some indication of where the future lies.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.

