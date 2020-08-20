A new record high set this week by the S&P 500 bolsters the argument that stock markets fail to reflect economic realities most Americans face every morning when they walk out the door to face a new day.
This particular index, which mutual funds managers often use as a measuring stick to gauge success or failure of their investment decisions, erased in just five months a 1,000-point pandemic-induced plunge. The weighted index of the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies even added a few points to its pre-pandemic highs when it closed this week at almost 3,400 points.
President Donald Trump, whose tweets have torpedoed the price of stocks and bolstered others, pointed to a "very sharp" V-shaped recovery in the financial markets as evidence of his success in responding to the COVID-19 crisis. The "Great I Am" — a moniker the 45th president's older brother gave him because of his inflated sense of self — apparently lacks the wherewithal or desire to understand the inequality of any recovery that has occurred.
While this dichotomy is evident throughout the U.S. economy, it is most apparent in recent jobs reports. Employees with high-wage jobs that can be performed from remote locations have returned to work at rates comparable to pre-pandemic levels, but unemployment rates remain much lower for those who work for lower wages at jobs that require on-site attendance — up to 20% in some sectors.
A survey conducted by the Federal Reserve found 63% of college-educated employees were able to perform their jobs from home. Of those workers who had no education beyond a high school diploma or less, only 20% had jobs where working from home was an option.
An analysis of employment and payroll data by Opportunity Insights, a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization based at Harvard University, found a correlation between unemployment rates and the rate of pay. Employment rates for workers who earn less than $20 an hour remain at levels ranging from 16% to 20% below pre-pandemic levels while most of the jobs filled by those who earn more than $20 an hour have been recovered.
The inequities of the federal government's response to this public health crisis is illustrated further by the imbalanced distribution of pandemic relief funding. An estimated $323 billion was spent from March to mid-July for the weekly pandemic unemployment compensation payments, and another $300 billion was made available for direct payments of $1,200 for most adults plus a little extra for dependent children — about $623 billion altogether.
Congress appropriated $650 billion for Paycheck Protection Program grants intended for "small businesses," and emergency aid worth $500 billion was made for large corporations. And then there are trillions of dollars more poured into the economy by the Federal Reserve, which cut interest rates to almost zero and then made what has been described as an "unprecedented promise to buy even riskier corporate debt."
Bloomberg News reported this past week a pledge made by the Federal Reserve "to use its near limitless balance sheet to buy corporate bonds" has "helped companies from Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. to Visa Inc. and Chevron Corp., access some of the cheapest financing ever seen." Bloomberg data show those companies and others "have sold about $1.9 trillion of investment-grade debt, junk bonds and leveraged loans this year."
Steven Pearlstein, an economic columnist at The Washington Post and professor at George Mason University, opined about the potential impact of this policy in June: "The Fed makes it possible for over-indebted, sales-starved companies to borrow even more to cover operating losses, or refinance existing loans, allowing them to avoid, or at least delay, the day when they can not pay their bills."
Pearlstein also cited the benefits Fed policy bestows upon shareholders, who profit from propped-up stock prices while being shielded at the same time against the risk of being wiped out through bankruptcy. He credited these factors for the rapid recovery of the stock markets even while unemployment rates remain at historic highs for almost everybody except the high-wage earners, who also are more likely to benefit from artificially high stock prices.
These economic and educational disparities might explain the disconnect between Congress — those who refused to negotiate a compromise package of pandemic aid — and the rest of America. This disconnect is an obvious result of seeking economic counsel from those who consider the lowest minimum wage one of their highest priorities.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
