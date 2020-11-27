A global pandemic with an especially tight grip on the United States upended Thanksgiving, the national holiday that celebrates abundant harvests, family and community.
Fewer people gathered around family tables this year for the annual feasts. Smaller gatherings were advised as a precautionary measure to slow the novel coronavirus' spread and throttle the number of new COVID-19 cases as hospitals filled to capacity levels.
More people waited hours in idled cars across the nation to pick up boxes of food that would be served during the scaled-down Thanksgiving dinners. Greater demand at food lines provide mounting evidence of an escalation of food insecurity being experienced in a nation the world once considered as its breadbasket.
It is easy to blame the novel coronavirus for this upheaval, this disruption of markets and supply chains. But that would be a superficial examination of the situation — this pandemic exposed problems that festered for years within markets.
Agricultural policies that enrich corporations at the expense of family farmers and ranchers produced a consolidated system that put America — and the world — in a more vulnerable position. The risk of disruption is much greater to a system based on centralized production than a system based on diverse local and regional foodsheds erased from the landscape by a handful of corporate behemoths.
A dramatic drop in demand earlier this year due to the sudden closure of restaurants and supply chain disruptions prompted mass destruction of crops and euthanization of livestock. Prices tanked for crops grown for fuel and fiber, leaving growers with insufficient funds to cover costs of production.
Pre-pandemic production patterned upon the corporate-centric system threatens the environment in general and essential ecosystems like fisheries. Uncontrolled runoff of stormwater rich with nutrients from the livestock waste applied as fertilizer across fields to support industrial meat production contributed to a "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico in 2019 the size of New Jersey.
Executives who oversee the handful of corporations that control meat production in the United States know about the adverse impacts of agribusiness practices. Toxic algae blooms fed by nonpoint source pollutants traced to their production methods deoxygenate important waterways throughout the Mississippi River watershed and deteriorate water quality.
The corporations assume no risks, passing those and the associated costs along to contract growers and producers. The integrators control the processes and the practices that contribute to climate change, which results with intense flooding and exacerbates the pollution problem in the Gulf of Mexico.
Workers at meatpacking food processing plants assumed even greater health risks this year as a result of the pandemic. Forced to work elbow to elbow along production lines or risk losing their jobs, at least 73,619 workers reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and by Nov. 20 at least 336 died of COVID-19.
This pandemic exposed a need to rethink this nation's food policies. It also cultivated an opportunity to advance what has been described as the "good food rebellion."
Of course, consumers have a role to play. We must be willing to pay a little more for products that are healthier for our families and the environment. That extra expense is much less than the social and environmental costs of the processed foods produced by agribusinesses that control an unsustainable food system.
Governments have a role, too. President-elect Joe Biden must take that into consideration when he selects his agriculture secretary who will set the tone for the nation's food policies — America has no use for another Earl Butz or Sonny Perdue.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
