Outgoing President Donald Trump fled Washington earlier this week and headed toward the southern border when it became clear he would be impeached a second time before his first term ends.
The master of deception and misdirection staged an event near one of the few places he was able to erect a new border wall — most of work was fortified fencing. Attempting to distract from the failed coup he helped incite days earlier, Trump tried to conjure up his favorite bogeyman — those undocumented workers reportedly seen working at many of his properties.
Trump repeated many of the false and misleading claims he has made since he took that ride down the escalator to announce his candidacy — assertions that have been debunked time and again. During one of his final events this week at Alamo, Texas, repeated claims — but offered no supporting evidence — that terrorists from the Middle East have been arrested while crossing the border from Mexico.
The juxtaposition of Trump's false narratives about immigration and the violent attempt to overturn the results of a presidential election by an all-American mob illustrate an intent to deceive. Like all illusionists, the president attempts to misdirect the attention of his audience so he can accomplish what he does not want them to see.
Unlike the great illusionists, who hone their skills to amaze — to provide for others a sense of wonder and joy — America's 45th president has proven more self-serving. Trump is motivated only by those things that best serve his interests in the moment.
During the weeks since the election, the president's blustery talk about stolen election and the desperate need to "stop the steal" suited his needs. But after armed insurrectionists who feast upon the lies they've been told acted on them, a more contrite — and twice-impeached — Trump told Americans that "no true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence."
The president's comments come as he watches his political and business fortunes evaporate. Business leaders and influencers distanced themselves from Trump and pulled the bets they had placed on Trump and those who backed his attempted coup after watching the horrors that unfolded Jan. 6.
But Trump never never acknowledged his lies about the election, casting out even more doubt and confusion — fodder for the president's army of conspiracy theorists as they plot next moves.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
