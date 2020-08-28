More than 11% of U.S. households lacked access in 2018 to the amount of food required by family members in order to sustain an active and healthy lifestyle.
The U.S. Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service report acknowledges the slight improvement in the prevalence of food insecurity from the previous year. The novel coronavirus vanquished any glimmer of hope that might be gleaned from this report.
A more recent analysis of food insecurity in this nation, published in May by Feeding America, estimates 54 million people will go hungry at one point or another this year. That is one of every six people, which includes an estimated 18 million children in America, who will be considered food insecure in 2020.
Feeding America, a network made up of the nation’s largest hunger-relief organizations, reported in May that “for the first time in recent memory, decisions are being made that weigh economic cost against the lives of people in the United States.” It concludes in part that regardless the outcome, “the most vulnerable members of society are in position to fare the worst.”
The organization drew from its Map the Meal Gap study to predict increased food insecurity rates, using annual unemployment projections and poverty rates to make its predictions. States where food insecurity was relatively high before are expected to be most likely to experience the highest rates later.
Oklahoma is among those listed among the Top 10 states — or the bottom, depending upon how the list is observed. It also is among the Sun Belt states where, according to an analysis by The Brookings Institution, economic activity slowed in June and July as the number of COVID-19 infections spiked.
The economic slowdown came after most businesses had reopened in those states, but hiring activity stagnated — initial unemployment claims fell below a million only a week since March before bouncing back up and remaining there. Foot traffic at businesses flattened or decreased slightly at the same time, indicating consumers either were less willing to spend what money they had available or concerned about their safety.
Simultaneously, the number of COVID-19 cases continued to mount. With no unified strategy to mitigate community transmission — efforts to undermine such a strategic path forward appear more coordinated at times — infection and fatality rates will continue to escalate and undermine any recovery if affirmative steps aren’t taken to prop up nutrition programs the president and his administration continue trying to dismantle.
Despite additional funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program made available by Congress as part of a pandemic relief package, the USDA has interpreted provisions in a way that excludes the neediest families. In a May 2019 report, agriculture department economists found federal money spent on SNAP had a greater impact per dollar than other federal programs combined, yet efforts to attach work requirements expressly prohibited by Congress are ongoing despite the unprecedented rise in food insecurity.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue recently announced another $1 billion for the Farmers to Families Food Box program, which will help a little. That program appears to be geared more to bail out the president whose failed trade policies with China got him in trouble with farmers in advance of the election rather than addressing food insecurity.
An honest attempt to address food insecurity will require boosting the maximum SNAP benefit, increasing the amount of minimum benefit levels, and a suspension of all rules that eliminate or cut SNAP benefits. Without those changes, in addition to increased support for food banks, the risks of food insecurity will grow even greater.
The Consumer Price Index shows food costs increased more than any other segment of the economy, and there are more Americans without work than ever before. Yet government officials ignore the lapses in their incomes while siphoning trillions of dollars from the treasury for corporate bailouts — this only exacerbates the problem.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
