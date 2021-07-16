I make it a point to be on or around the Illinois River every weekend.
It provides an opportunity to escape the madness of a world Woody Guthrie described decades ago as "a great and a funny place to be." One might wonder how great and funny he would find this place today should he ramble 'cross the country today.
In his Dust Bowl Ballad "Ain't Got No Home," Guthrie describes a journey across America during the Great Depression. He shares a story about migrant workers, the camps they called home, their lives made difficult by police.
"Ain't Got No Home" is Guthrie's response to a Carter Family song he considered non-consequential — one that made people feel down when so many were already beaten. Guthrie, historians say, did a better job of capturing the "unrelieved anger" of the refugees whose homes were taken by the rich men for whom they labored all their lives.
While Americans survived the Great Depression, some good times, bad times and the Great Recession, not much has changed for workers. Farming for shares, laying their crops "into the banker's store" — the workers have "been working, mister," and they "worry all the time like" they "never did before."
But data analyzed by UC Berkeley economist Emmanuel Saez show the top 1% of American earners have nearly doubled their share of national income during the past 50 years. The wealthiest wager among themselves now about who will beat whom in their private race to outer space — what are they trying to escape?
They are able to engage in such fantastical games because, according to Economic Policy Institute research, their workers — those who make them money — have increased productivity at a relatively consistent rate since 1948. Wages earned by American workers, however, have been lagging productivity rates since the 1970s.
EPI research shows paycheck income for the richest 1% and 0.1% exploded between 1979 and 2007, dipped after the 2008 financial crisis, but recovered relatively quickly. Its rapid growth continues today — the pandemic was particularly good to the wealthiest Americans thanks to tax and labor policies fashioned in their favor.
Times have changed, but not that much: Guthrie's Dust Bowl Ballad still rings true today:.
"Now as I look around, it's mighty plain to see
This world is such a great and a funny place to be;
Oh, the gamblin' man is rich an' the workin' man is poor,
And I ain't got no home in this world anymore."
— Woody Guthrie
Kindred spirits might want to check out the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival this weekend at Okemah.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
