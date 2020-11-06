It feels like presidential elections seem to drag on forever.
The 2020 election might have seemed longer than most because it was. President Donald J. Trump wasted no time launching his re-election campaign, declaring his candidacy and filing the requisite documents with the Federal Election Commission on the day of his inauguration.
Every presidential appearance since Jan. 20, 2017, seemed choreographed for his campaign, blurring the lines between his official duties and those of a candidate. Conducting events for the Republican National Convention and playing host to an election night watch party at the White House blurs the law.
Political rhetoric leading up to Election Day was laced with “evidence-deficient claims” of cheating and fraud. More than 400 lawsuits were filed in 44 states by litigants who opposed efforts to make it safer to vote during a public health crisis that is responsible for the death of nearly 235,000 Americans since the first presidential primary election this past February.
Many of these lawsuits were still being litigated a week before the general election. Such antics sowed even more confusion for voters forced to decide whether to risk their health — by standing in line to vote — or their ballot — by letting U.S. Postal Service deliver it before election deadlines.
A state of exhaustion had set in by the time polls closed Tuesday night. Knowing it would take a few days to count all the ballots — and it was likely a winner would not be known until Friday at the earliest — the best choice seemed to be to ignore televised coverage of the “horse race” and reflect on this American quadrennial tradition.
Interestingly enough, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe recently engaged in a similar exercise. Its Parliamentary Assembly assessed this year’s general election, and the OSCE International Election Observation Mission concluded the president’s attacks on the voting process eroded public trust in democratic institutions.
Judith Kelley, dean of the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University and an elections monitoring expert, said the report should serve as “a wake-up call” for Americans. Kelley described the report as “the most critical assessment international observers have ever given a U.S. election.”
Observers determined election officials successfully managed historic numbers of voters during a general election during a pandemic. But Kelley noted the observers’ “criticisms and warnings of harm to trust in U.S. democratic institutions are unprecedented and certainly cause for concern.”
Another cause for concern is the level of support for a candidate so willing to contribute to the erosion of the constitutional principles that make America great. It is more concerning to watch the party of President Ronald Reagan embrace with such zeal the current occupant of the White House.
Reagan was a president who envisioned America as “a shining city upon a hill ..., teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity.” Trump sows hate division, abandons America’s allies, and imposes trade restrictions that harm U.S. producers and favor nobody other than those unknown to whom he owes private debts but remain unknown to the public.
It remains unknown who the 46th American president will be, or whether there will be one at all. But there is some irony in the fact that the act considered so fundamental to a government of, by and for the people could become the tool used to corrupt the republic.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
