Watching those who pledge to defend and protect the constitution against all enemies abandon that promise for political purposes disappoints beyond belief.
It's something that is becoming too common in these United States — like school shootings. Regardless of how often it happens, it's just too offensive to ignore.
The violent attack launched Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the presidential election results repulsed most observers — for a few days, at least. Those who promulgated the "big lie" about a stolen election, which fueled that attack, continue to repeat it.
Those whose outrage about the insurrection have whitewashed the facts of that day since then. Those falsehoods — and others spawned to support new state laws that will make it easier to reverse the outcomes of future elections — undermine the fundamentals of democratic principles and threaten to unravel this republic.
U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, a Mississippi Democratic serving as chairman of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, said this week during his opening comments before a committee meeting that "there was a powerful push to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 election," which led to "a violent attack that interfered with the peaceful transfer of power."
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican serving as vice chairwoman of the committee, said the committee has learned former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon appears to have "had substantial advance knowledge of the plans for January 6th and likely had an important role in formulating those plans."
“The day before this all occurred — on January 5th — Mr. Bannon publicly professed knowledge that ‘all hell is going to break loose tomorrow,’ Cheney said in her opening statements at a meeting this week. "He forecast that the day would be ‘extraordinarily different’ than what most Americans expected."
Both Thompson and Cheney agreed "Bannon has no legal right to ignore the Committee’s lawful subpoena." The committee voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to refer Bannon for prosecution of criminal contempt of Congress, and the House approved it Thursday on a 229-202 vote.
Congress has ceded a lot of its power to the executive branch over time. But the fact there are 202 federal lawmakers who took an oath in January to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution and uphold its laws are willing to dismantle them to please a proponent of the big lie practically ensures darker days ahead.
There are many questions yet to answer, threads to pull. The referral for prosecution of now goes to the U.S. Justice Department, which will decide whether to pursue the misdemeanor criminal offense that can result with up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Justice demands accountability in this case — without it our race toward autocratic rule will be hastened.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
