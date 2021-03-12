Millions of American families face on a daily basis the prospect of going through the day without enough food to sustain an active and healthy life.
Feeding America released its initial projections of food insecurity for 2021 this week. Those projections show 42 million people — about one of every eight people in America — could experience food insecurity this year due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19.
The largest hunger-relief organization in the nation conducted a study that shows many of those most impacted by the pandemic were food insecure — or at risk of going without — even before the novel coronavirus washed across the United States. While federal relief packages and charitable food networks mitigated the food crisis and provided much needed relief, the economic fallout from the pandemic continues to wreak havoc for millions of families.
In addition to the pressing issue of hunger, too many Americans deal with challenges that include disparities caused by income inequality, the high costs of education and poverty-wage jobs. And then there is the global pandemic the nation continues to try and tame.
There are some, it seems, who would rather deflect and distract — stoke outrage and anger — than work to find solutions to common problems. Preying upon a small but noisy base of supporters, some would rather stir a kettle of discontent than rally around a common and united cause — fundamental principles like truth, for example.
That's what all the howls about the so-called cancel culture seems to be about. It apparently began when U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader of California, falsely accused the Democrats of outlawing Dr. Seuss while debating a measure that would expand voting rights.
Talking heads on some networks have weighed in on little else since, spreading McCarthy's falsehood far and wide with little regard for the truth.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which controls copyrights to the works of Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, recently decided to remove from print six works. The private-sector entity made the decision after determining those particular works contain racist imagery.
Those books are not being pulled from shelves of stores or libraries or confiscated from private collections. There is no government intrusion or prohibition that prevents these books from being sold — it was a decision made upon free-market principles and seemingly guided by morality, virtue and decency.
Censorship never is a good idea, but that is not what is happening here. The kerfuffle that arose after Dr. Seuss Enterprises decided against printing some of the older books penned by the "Cat in the Hat" creator who acknowledged the racism of those works, appears to be little more than a smokescreen.
It is an effort by congressional obstructionists too willing to deny relief to Americans whose hardships were made exponentially worse by a former president to whom they have pledged their loyalty. Their only goal is to further his interests with the hope he will carry them along.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
