It's difficult to distinguish which was most repugnant: the chuckle and grin or the certitude exhibited by U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr while explaining why dismissing charges against a former national security adviser who twice pleaded guilty to perjury causes no harm to the rule of law.
The attorney general's efforts to let Michael Flynn off the hook before being sentenced for the crimes the former lieutenant general admitted committing usurps a fundamental concept intended to restrict the arbitrary use of power. Barr's attempt to wield the authority of his office as a shield to protect a presidential loyalist or prosecute political opponents corrupts the rule of law.
When asked during an interview with CBS News about his contributions to the erosion of a principle considered fundamental to the founding of this nation and America's place on the world stage, Barr smirked: "Well, history is written by the winners." He said the decision, which prompted an esteemed federal prosecutor to withdraw from the case, complied with department guidelines and served the interest of justice.
Barr appeared confident his decision would withstand public scrutiny and his position of power secure against any backlash following the public outcry. It was the kind of confidence a nation's chief law enforcer might exude after misleading the world about the contents of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigative report, controlling the narrative for weeks before authorizing its release, and initiating an investigation of federal investigators without consequence.
The attorney general still stands as gatekeeper and guard of the evidence collected during the special counsel's investigation. And he continues to thwart access to transcripts of grand jury proceedings redacted by Barr before publishing Mueller's report, which provides no information about how Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election impacted national security.
Barr's cocky retort about the spoils of political victory includes shaping the narrative of American history remains unsettling. The sour taste that lingers from his remarks portends something more — a sense the attorney general believes he knows whose hand might write the historic record of his decision and its societal impact.
The U.S. Postal Service faces an existential threat — an economy constrained by a pandemic and a congressional mandate requiring pre-funding its pension and retirement 75 years into the future threaten future operations. Considered the most popular government agency with a 90% approval rating, the postal service's revenue stream evaporated as the novel coronavirus spread across the United States and throttled businesses.
Calls for relief fell on deaf ears in Congress, which has authorized $3 trillion in emergency spending and tax relief to help stabilize the economy during the COVID-19 crisis while ignoring pleas from the postal service. Relief for the airline industry totaling $50 billion includes funding for post office competitors in the private sector, FedEx and UPS.
Attempts to extend a lifeline to the U.S. Postal Service during this pandemic have been stonewalled by politics. President Donald Trump, who attempted to use the U.S. Postal Service to punish Amazon and its founder, who owns The Washington Post, then appointed a top Republican donor to oversee the agency as postmaster general.
The postal service provides an essential service for Americans in every community regardless of class or location for the same economical price. It delivers lifesaving medications, groceries, mail, census forms and vote-by-mail ballots.
Securing the U.S. Postal Service's financial footing may be more important than ever as millions of Americans who share concerns about personal and public health during a pandemic decide to cast absentee ballots by mail. Evidence of exposure to the novel coronavirus and contagion when voters in Wisconsin cast ballots earlier this year and no expectation for the development of a vaccine before the primary election in November proves the need for secure distribution, collection and delivery of absentee ballots.
Relying on private-sector interests to accomplish that task is a risk many will question and others will refuse to take. That could erode participation in a franchise that truly made America great: the right — some say privilege — to vote in a free and fair election.
Winston Churchill once said, "Never let a good crisis go to waste." It seems some stand ready to take that challenge by perverting Churchill's words and exploiting the COVID-19 crisis to achieve a political end.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.