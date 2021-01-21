President Joe Biden wasted no time after his inauguration to start undoing some of what his predecessor did during the four years he occupied the Oval Office.
The 46th president wielded his pen and took aim at the coronavirus pandemic, reviving a global health unit in the National Security Council the Trump administration allowed to go dormant, and embracing the World Health Organization. Biden also revoked the permit authorizing construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, rejoined the climate accord abandoned by President Donald Trump, and halted construction of the border wall.
Some of these moves angered congressional Republicans, who were quick to criticize and condemn. Of course, Democrats would do the same if the shoe were on the other foot.
Regardless of which side of the ideological line a position is staked on these policy issues, the fact Biden was able to undo what his predecessor had done with the stroke of a pen can be blamed on Congress' abdication of its Article I responsibilities. This is nothing new, it evolved over time as the workings of federal government became more complicated and the legislative branch deferred more often to agencies of the executive branch to carry out the laws.
The presidents of the 21st century consolidated that power even more, issuing executive orders to achieve what could be done legislatively. Presidents can act unilaterally by issuing an executive order — most attracted sparse attention until they were used to establish a detention camp at Guantanamo Bay by President George W. Bush or when President Barack Obama expanded protections for undocumented immigrants who were brought here as children by their parents.
Trump carried on that tradition with even more zeal but for purposes that contradict constitutional values of due process and equal protection. He adopted aggressive interpretations that seemed to usurp Congress' power of the purse, transferring appropriated funds for unauthorized purposes.
Congressional Republicans fell in line and remained silent, like they did so many times during his presidency. But a federal appeals court ruled in October the use of those funds was illegal — it is unclear whether the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case now because the Biden administration appears unlikely to pursue it after ordering new construction of border wall halted.
Yet the damage has been done. It will be difficult to rein in all the power that has been consolidated within the executive branch during the past two decades and longer. That could be the price to be paid for kowtowing to a president whose unbridled lust for power knew no bounds.
Congress may have an opportunity to reel back some power if its members refrain from obstructionist tactics and return to regular order. It might help if those elected to Congress learn to respect each other and the truth.
Perpetuating lies for political gain or to help cushion campaign coffers will diminish congressional authority even further. The survival of our constitutional democracy depends on three co-equal branches of government.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
