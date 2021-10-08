Attacking the government seems to be a favorite pastime among some politicians who clamor to be a part of it.
Politicians competing for public office — and the financial rewards that come with it — rail against a government they claim is broken and dysfunctional. It's a theme that tends to be more popular among candidates who want to limit the role of government and lift restrictions on businesses.
These coordinated efforts to convince voters that their government is broken eroded public trust and confidence in a system built upon the ideals of equal protection, due process, and free and fair elections. Voters, the intended beneficiaries of power in a participatory government, lost faith and began to believe the myths they were told.
Disillusion led to apathy, and voters turned out at the polls in smaller numbers. The well-connected, whose numbers are much smaller, tapped into that well of dissatisfaction to unite voters around common grievances and refocus their discontent on public institutions.
This sleight of hand was carried out for the purpose of distracting voters from policies that prioritized the economic interests of corporations and the wealthiest individuals over working-class families. Those policies fostered an economy that allowed compensation for chief executives officers to grow 1,322% from 1978 to 2020 while typical workers saw annual compensation grow only 18% during that same 42-year period.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics published a report in September that shows while 77% of private-sector workers in the United States can earn paid sick time, a benefit much more likely to be available to high-wage workers. Just 33% of workers whose wages ranked at the bottom 10% were eligible for paid sick time while 95% of the highest wage workers reported having that benefit.
Policies pushed by politicians acting on behalf of these monied interests contributed to a real estate bubble fueled by risky investments, which led to the collapse of global financial markets. Working-class Americans bailed out the banks, and politicians trying to score political points stymied the recovery after pledging to limit President Barack Obama's time in White House to four years. They failed.
A whistleblower at Facebook released documents that purport to show the tech giant knew its products have the potential to harm the mental health of its teenage users but chose to conceal the information rather than address the issue. The whistleblower alleges Facebook executives used algorithms that promote animosity, which contributed to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
A trove of financial documents, dubbed the Pandora Papers by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, reveal even more evidence of the corruption that has festered under the watch of anti-government politicians. The Washington Post, which is taking part in the Pandora Papers reporting project, found evidence of foreign money — some tainted by criminal activity — flooding into trusts set up as tax havens in South Dakota.
Frustration with the system is an understandable response to a system that seems to be rigged against working-class families. It's also evidence that government is not broken. It works well for those who participate. Voters can turn things around by showing up at the polls and casting ballots.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
Commented
