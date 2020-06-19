Giants of the nation’s meatpacking industry stepped forward in April to warn consumers about a threat to the supply chain that could produce shortages at grocery stores and fast food restaurants.
Outbreaks of COVID-19 cases at several meatpacking plants, where employees work in cramped quarters for hours during successive shifts daily, took a toll on the workforce. Some companies faced the prospect of temporarily closing meatpacking plants to disinfect the facilities, test employees for the novel coronavirus, get an idea about the scope of the problem, and deal with it.
A Smithfield plant in South Dakota was forced to close in mid-April after 644 confirmed COVID-19 cases were linked to its employees and those who became infected after having contact with them. The company’s top executive said closing the plant could push the nation “perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply” and threatened “severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation’s livestock farmers.”
Tyson Foods executives followed suit days later, warning that “millions of pounds of meat will disappear” from the national supply chain due to COVID-19 outbreaks among workers and plant closures. Consumers responded by stocking up at home, and the items available on menus posted at drive-through lanes of some fast food restaurants shrank more than their meat patties.
As the number of COVID-19 cases escalated at meatpacking plants — the Food & Environment Reporting Network reported on Thursday that 27,091 meatpacking workers, 2,146 food processing workers, and 2,607 farm workers have tested positive for COVID-19 to date and at least 109 workers in those sectors have died — concerns grew about a broken supply chain. President Donald Trump intervened upon the insistence of industry insiders and issued an executive order, mandating continued operations.
Tony Corbo, a senior lobbyist at Food & Water Watch, told The New York Times these meat companies — there are four that dominate a substantial portion of the industry — were saying “the sky was falling, and it really wasn’t.” The consumer and environmental watchdog group said empty meat cases at grocery stores and limited menus were not the result of an insufficient supply, “it was that the supply was being sent abroad.”
The Times produced data compiled by Panjiva, a unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence that tracks imports and exports, and the U.S. Agriculture Department that bolster Corbo’s claims. During the month of April, the meatpacking industry exported 129,000 tons of U.S. pork to China — Smithfield and Tyson reportedly exported more pork to China in April than any month since Trump took office.
That may come as no surprise to those who know China’s largest pork producer bought Smithfield several years ago — a $4.7 billion deal scrutinized closely before federal regulators approved it. But this news — coupled with a recent expansion of the U.S. pork industry, a trade deal struck in January with China, and revelations from a new book written by John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser — is sure to raises eyebrows along with some suspicions.
Bolton, in an episode from “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” said Trump pleaded with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 U.S. election. An excerpt from the book leaked in an article published by The Washington Post describes how the U.S. president, during a summit dinner with Xi, planned to improve his odds of winning by convincing Beijing to increase its agricultural purchases from the United States.
The plan purportedly would benefit those American farmers who were hurt by tariffs imposed by Trump as he waged a trade war with China. Those farmers, according to Bolton’s account, would be more apt to support the president’s bid for re-election as a result.
Bolton’s allegations, according to The Washington Post and reporting from other media companies, come as U.S. intelligence agencies continue to warn about ongoing efforts by foreign actors to interfere with this year’s presidential election. Bolton’s 592-page memoir also cites conversations he had with the president about his order to withhold aid to Ukraine until its leaders turned over information that could damage Trump’s political rivals.
These developments make the record-high pork exports to mainland China seem curious. It’s even more curious when these record exports are being reported while meatpacking plants are under orders to remain open even at the risk of exposing employees — and surrounding communities — to the coronavirus, and some grocers’ meat cases remained bare.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
