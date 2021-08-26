There may be hope still for an American Republic, democracy and the rule of law.
That hope springs this month from two federal judges who decided to sanction lawyers for the spurious arguments they made in furtherance of the "big lie" promoted by a sore loser.
Earlier this month a federal judge in Colorado disciplined two lawyers who purportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 160 million American voters. They alleged — with absolutely no evidence to support their claims — voters were defrauded by a complicated plot to steal the election from a failed president and sought $160 billion in damages.
The lawyers attached sworn affidavits to their pleadings — a ploy common to all unsubstantiated claims made by the 45th president and his supporters after he lost the popular election by 7 million votes. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter noted in his 68-page opinion a close examination revealed "no firsthand knowledge by any Plaintiff of any election fraud, misconduct, or malfeasance.”
Neureiter's order for sanction described the frivolous complaint as "disorganized and fantastical," but the allegations were "extraordinarily serious." Should "large numbers of people" accept those allegations as true, Neureiter wrote, they "are the stuff of which violent insurrections are made.”
The two Colorado lawyers, who plan to appeal the sanctions, were ordered to pay the costs of defending the baseless claims. There were 18 individuals and companies drawn into what Neureiter described as "one enormous conspiracy theory."
On Wednesday, a federal judge in Michigan referred for disciplinary action nine lawyers who used the court in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. Judge Linda V. Parker of the Federal District Court in Detroit described the lawsuit as “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.”
In a scathing 110-page order, Parker states it is “one thing to take on the charge of vindicating rights associated with an allegedly fraudulent election.” It is quite another to deceive “a federal court and the American people into believing that rights were infringed,” and “this is what happened here.”
Parker said the lawyers who were carrying water for the ex-president in Michigan had “scorned their oath, flouted the rules, and attempted to undermine the integrity of the judiciary.” Their lawsuit, she said, "was never about fraud — it was about undermining the people's faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so.”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asked a federal judge in July to hold the loser of the 2020 presidential election accountable for the costs of defending a similar lawsuit there. More than 60 legal challenges were filed after the 2020 election — all failed and probably warrant orders for sanctions of some sort.
But the damage of promoting those baseless claims extends far beyond the costs of defending lawsuits based on the "big lie." Americans witnessed an insurrection Jan. 6 because too many remained silent while a billionaire buffoon buffaloed his supporters — the attempted coup continues with the passage of laws intended to rig future elections.
These orders for sanctions offer some glimmer of hope that there will be consequences for those who act outside the bounds of the law. More importantly, perhaps, these sanctions should be the first to demonstrate the concept that no person is above the law.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
