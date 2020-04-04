It's difficult to understand the reasoning of some policymakers who pursue policies so shortsighted that it's likely them who will be tripping over the fallout they create.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is a case in point: He bragged recently about how he and 14 other attorneys general teamed up to challenge California's Proposition 12. Hunter contends the voter-approved ban against the sale in that state of agricultural products produced by confined or concentrated animal feeding operations unconstitutionally restricts interstate commerce.
The coalition of 15 state attorneys general joined forces with agribusiness and are preparing to wage a battle with California consumers who opted against supporting an unsustainable agricultural practice that causes more harm than good. Hunter and his colleagues contend the collective decision not to buy eggs, pork or veal produced by caged animals imposes "a major financial burden for Oklahoma producers that would translate into significantly higher prices at the grocery store."
That argument is a scare tactic used by the vertically integrated model of agribusiness that has run its course. Cattle ranchers got fed up in 2019 when they sued a handful of meatpackers for allegedly suppressing prices in violation of antitrust laws — there are about four that control about 90% of the U.S. beef supply.
A similar investigation of the poultry industry is ongoing, and it's probably no coincidence that at least one of the companies under the microscope was named by the cattle ranchers as a defendant in their lawsuit. It appears these confined or concentrated animal feeding operations primarily tend to serve the financial interests of these corporations that control dangerously large shares of the markets.
This centralized structure of the nation's food chain and the dependence on vertical integration of meat production not only puts producers at risk financially, it is unhealthy in at least two other ways. A policy paper published in November by the American Public Health Association notes the shift from an extensive system of small- and medium-sized farms to industrial-scale operations poses risks to public health and the environment.
Getting these animals ready for market in large, high-density, confined feeding operations produces "the routine accumulation of large volumes of animal waste, often at rates far exceeding the capacity of nearby farmland to absorb it." APHA researchers contend this represents a "significant public health and ecological hazard because the excess waste "is disposed of in a manner that can pollute surface and groundwater resources."
The policy paper cites studies that show workers at CAFOs "can be exposed to airborne waste particles, drug residues, heavy metals, potentially harmful pathogens, and antibiotic-resistant bacteria, many of which can be transferred into neighboring communities." Nearby residents have experienced "an increased risk of infection" due to the "transmission of harmful microbes from CAFOs via flies or contaminated water and air."
In addition to the public health and environmental risks, studies cited by APHA researchers found "close proximity to CAFOs is frequently associated with declines in local economic and social indicators." Declining property values, populations and social cohesion "undermine the socioeconomic and social foundations of community health."
With the novel coronavirus sweeping the globe and the number of COVID-19 cases growing at a rate of about 30,000 a day in the United States and 1,000 new deaths a day, we should take a look at our food policies. If a pandemic like the one we are experiencing can catch us flat-footed and shut down global markets within a three-month span, what would happen if something similar swept through the nation's food production system?
The Food and Drug Administration halted routine inspections of food manufacturing facilities recently due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg News reported growing unrest among workers at meatpacking plants, where social distancing is next to impossible and some employees have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
This news comes after the FDA reduced the number of trained inspectors as part of its New Swine Inspection System while authorizing increased speeds on meat slaughtering process lines.
These short-sighted policies will have long-term costs. We should demand to know who Hunter and his friends are working to protect — I don't think it's the consumer.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.