Money is flying out of the vaults at the U.S. Treasury as if it had wings — there’s a real need to tag it now so it can be tracked as it flutters through an economy crippled by the novel coronavirus.
Congress doled out $349 billion to help the owners of small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a $2.2 trillion economic stabilization package approved three weeks ago. By most accounts Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin bungled the rollout a week later of the Payroll Protection Program, failing to provide clear guidelines for banks tasked with processing applications for the Small Business Administration 7(a) loans.
Reports from The Washington Post and other newspapers indicate the lack of clear guidelines, computer glitches and other problems gummed up the process. And the Small Business Administration, which is overseeing a separate emergency lending program, “has all but collapsed under an unprecedented crush of applications and a shortage of funds.”
Despite the rough rollout, we learned Thursday morning the $349 billion pot for the Payroll Protection Program had been depleted. The funding will be divvied up among the 1.4 million small businesses — less than 5% of the 30 million identified by SBA data — approved for the loans, which can be converted to grants later if certain conditions are met.
Dumping unprecedented sums of money into a trough for public consumption — and adding even more to a national debt that has ballooned $4.8 trillion since 2016 — sparked a feeding frenzy. With elections coming up and reports that some members of Congress privy to intelligence briefings about the impending pandemic before the stock market crash might have profited from some lucrative trades, it might be useful to know which businesses are among the lucky few able to navigate the rocky rollout of this program.
The CARES Act provides specific oversight for some aid — efforts were made after it became law to undermine those provisions — but there’s no specific requirement that SBA discloses the identity of those who participate in the payroll protection program. There is, however, a general requirement for the Federal Reserve to disclose the identity of loan recipients and the amounts they borrowed unless there is a request by the Fed chairman for confidentiality.
There may be a legitimate concern that making public the identities of program participants might prevent some from applying. But concerns of mismanagement, fraud and abuse outweigh the former, and the additional need to measure the program’s success tips the scales in favor of disclosing the identities of these borrowers.
It’s unfortunate that during a national crisis — when the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States increases by 30,000 daily and deaths by nearly 2,500 — there is a heightened need for suspicion of our leaders. But that seems to be the ebb of a nation led by someone seemingly unable to take responsibility for his leadership.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
