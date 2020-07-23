Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Well, these appear to be desperate times. The measures taken during the coming weeks could define us for decades. So, how desperate are we? And how do we want to be remembered?
There was a time when a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic would have prompted a response that united the people of this nation — it felt like that might happen for about a minute. But as this novel coronavirus courses through this nation's fabric, the threat of increased division heightens.
It is little wonder that happens when there is so much conflicting information to contend with day in and day out. So many numbers and so many facts, coming from so many directions and coming so fast.
It's difficult to sort it all out, let alone understand. But it's important to have accurate information, especially for those who rely upon that information to make policy decisions that potentially impact large populations.
That's what makes so disturbing the president's decision to hijack pandemic-related hospital data and send it to a private technology firm rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network gathers and publicly reports data on hospital infections and began collecting and reporting COVID-19 data in March.
Collecting and reporting data is a core function of the CDC, which until this pandemic, typically led the global response to medical crises. Now it has been diverted to a private tech company that, according to the company's hometown newspaper — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — was awarded a $10.2 million contract in April by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to build the database.
TeleTracking Technologies has had contracts with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for 16 years, but its HHS contract is reported to be its biggest by far. The Pittsburgh-based company is known to be a good company, but why would an administration that has dropped the ball on every snap during this pandemic — without notice — divert data needed by crisis managers — bed occupancy rates, staffing levels, equipment on hand, the severity of active cases, and the like.
It is no secret there are some in the White House engaged in ongoing efforts to silence experts at the CDC — the secret document obtained and published by the Center for Public Integrity proves as much. Why would so much effort be made to conceal information that, if available and put to proper use, could save countless lives?
It's likely the unvarnished data would harm the president's re-election chances. This attempt to conceal damaging information follows a familiar pattern that includes burying reports of inspectors general dismissed from duty by the president before they released the findings of investigations into alleged wrongdoing and the termination of attorneys general in districts where the president's associates were being scrutinized.
The president planned on coasting to re-election on his record of presiding over a strong economy until the pandemic spoiled those plans. Regardless of how hard he lied — I mean tried — the president was unable to will away the coronavirus, and people and Main Street businesses suffered.
That may not be apparent on the surface because congressional aid packages artificially inflate financial markets, which are buoyed by quarterly reports that bolster corporate profits padded by pandemic relief funds. The nearly 16.2 million Americans who remain unemployed — even after Congress appropriated $349 billion to protect their paychecks — remain in limbo about whether pandemic-related unemployment insurance funds will be extended as many states deal with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
But middle-class workers who own a little bit of the market — it's the unstable part of those retirement plans most companies offered after abandoning defined benefit plans, or pensions — believe the financial markets represent economic conditions. That belief was adopted because they were trained to believe it — it is wrong.
The financial markets have been described as a place where people place bets on what the economy might do in the future. Those who make the bets are people who own stocks, and the National Bureau of Economic Research reported last year that the wealthiest 10% of American families owned 84% of all stocks while 90% owned only 16% of the market share.
To win an election on an economic message, voters must be tricked into believing in a strong economy. Financial markets will have to continue a long march back to pre-pandemic highs to fool those who mistakenly believe they own a stake in the stock markets.
It could be harder to fool seasoned investors if they see no improvement in the pandemic data diverted from the CDC to a private company that holds a contract with an agency that reports directly to the White House. If that doesn't work, they might consider deploying even more armed — and unidentifiable — tactical teams to the streets of American cities.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
