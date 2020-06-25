Advocates of reforms for policing do themselves no favors when they resort to the destruction of monuments and statues and relics of America's past.
Despite the disgusting ideals represented by some of these symbols — the range of past wrongs they represent seems to broaden daily — the image of protesters destroying public property will win little support for the cause. It is more likely those images — bolstered by confrontations with heavily armed vigilantes — will undermine support for a movement that seeks to bend the long arc of history toward justice.
It's a sure bet those opposed to the march toward progress — the ideals of racial equality, equal justice under the law and due process — will play up any violence or property damage to trumpet their cause and instill fear among the populous. People like Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt will stir up those who clamor for law-and-order by describing Lafayette Square as the site of "another so-called peaceful protest" that "led to destruction."
Bernhardt's description and comments about efforts to remove what many believe represent reprehensible reminders of this nation's past sins come on the heels of protests in Albuquerque. Police reported a man there was shot when demonstrators trying to take down a monument of a 16th-century conquistador who slaughtered Indigenous people collided with "heavily armed" civilians who described themselves as a "civil guard."
The events a week ago in New Mexico followed a standoff in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where armed white residents — spurred by an online myth — mobilized themselves and stood guard in the streets of that city. Reports of armed civilians mobilizing as self-appointed protectors in response to the demonstrations triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police escalated as President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr militarized the government's response.
While visiting with folks this past week the words "law and order" and "rule of law" were uttered more than once. The context of the discussions during which these phrases surfaced ranged from the protests and counter-protests, tough-on-crime policing policies, the president's campaign for re-election, and Bill Barr's disregard for the rule of law — the latter stands out.
More than 80% of the faculty at George Washington University Law School, where Barr earned a law degree, was granted an honorary degree, and had the Dean's Suite named in his honor, signed a letter calling for his resignation. The law school's faculty, deans and legal professionals said Barr "has failed to fulfill his oath of office," which requires him to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Barr, they write, has "undermined the rule of law, damaged public confidence that the law applies equally and fairly to all persons, and demonstrated contempt for basic constitutional rights." Because of the attorney general's disregard for the rule of law — a core value held by the law school and, it seems, until recently these United States of America — and close ties to the law school these legal scholars felt "a special obligation to speak out."
They cite Barr for damaging "the integrity and traditional independence of his office and of the Department of Justice," obfuscating the facts and misleading Americans about the special prosecutor's investigation. They point to his interference with the day-to-day activities of career prosecutors and efforts to bend "the criminal justice system to benefit the President’s friends and target those perceived to be his enemies."
The letter signed by law school faculty, which follows open letters signed by hundreds of DOJ alums, also references Barr's involvement with "the forcible removal from public space of peaceful protesters, exercising their First Amendment rights to speech and assembly ..." At this moment of reckoning in America, this group of lawyers, scholars and educators said "Barr could have been a leader" but chose instead to stand "on the wrong side of history."
When the top cop in the land thumbs his nose at the rule of law, shirks his duty to administer justice, and breaches his oath of office, lawlessness will surely follow. Those who took to the streets to redress grievances and demand reform — and those who support that cause — can lay claim to the mantle of justice abandoned by Barr.
To maintain that claim, reforms sought now must be achieved by following the rule of law to accomplish change. Resorting to lawlessness and inviting confrontations with armed vigilantes only plays into Barr's vision for his Department of Injustice.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.