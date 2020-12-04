How many times — or ways — can one person lose an election?
Well, if that person happens to be the 45th president of the United States campaigning for re-election in 2020, the answer is 33 times and counting. President Donald J. Trump, the Republican National Committee and allies of each have lost all but one legal challenge mounted since Nov. 3.
The only lawsuit for which any success can be claimed legitimately was filed by the campaign in federal court in an attempt to stop the Philadelphia County Board of Elections from counting ballots. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit after the campaign's lawyer acknowledged a "nonzero number" of Republicans were allowed to watch the count and the parties agreed to distance requirements that satisfied safety concerns.
A few lawsuits remain pending, but it is highly unlikely President-elect Joe Biden's victory will be overturned as a result of any legal challenges. A joint statement issued Nov. 12 by the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council determined this year's election "was the most secure in American history," and U.S. Attorney General William Barr said this week there is no evidence of widespread election fraud.
But all the bile being spewed in the court of public opinion obscures all the losses that keep stacking up at courthouses across six swing states. And the silence among elected officials too afraid of the president and his supporters to defend basic democratic principles like elections allows it spread like sewage through the gutters of social media.
Judges never hear this hyperbole because lawyers know sanctions await those who fail to abide by professional ethics and rules of conduct when standing before the tribunal. In their pleadings and during oral arguments lawyers have acknowledged the lack of evidence to support allegations of fraud or other claims lodged in an attempt to disenfranchise voters.
The opinions rendered by judges presiding over these legal challenges get drowned out by the banter of conspiracy theorists, who in recent days have advocated for the execution of those tasked with election security. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who oversees elections in that state, his wife and children have been targeted with death threats since it became clear Biden won a slim majority of the votes cast there.
Two GOP senators who face Democratic challengers Jan. 5 in runoff elections — contests that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate — have aligned themselves with the president. They stand silent, like many of their colleagues, refuse to acknowledge the outcome of the presidential election, and say nothing about the inflammatory rhetoric and baseless claims of election fraud being spewed by the president.
That decision may haunt them later: Republican voters gathered this week during a rally outside Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's home were urged not to vote Jan. 5. Lawyers once connected to Trump's campaign said Georgians should let it be known they would not vote in a runoff using tabulating machines they alleged — without any evidence — of being rigged.
The president, meanwhile, continues to feed conspiracy theorists, using Facebook as a platform to destroy democracy. He plans to travel to Georgia this weekend for a political rally.
America won't know the impact of that rally until Jan. 5 — about 48 years after Hunter S. Thompson shared his observations of presidential politics. In "Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72," Thompson wrote:
“The main problem in any democracy is that crowd-pleasers are generally brainless swine who can go out on a stage & whup their supporters into an orgiastic frenzy — then go back to the office & sell every one of the poor bastards down the tube for a nickel apiece.”
Thompson's words ring true today.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
