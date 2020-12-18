Our poor pitiful president.
This real estate tycoon and self-styled wheeler and dealer who landed in the White House — a master manipulator of the media — now makes himself out to be a hapless victim. Demonstrating his distaste for good sportsmanship, President Donald J. Trump dispatches his distress daily with a deluge of digital messages, begging for help.
The whiner in chief plays his supporters with the skill of a carnival barker, drawing from the well of hyperbole to make baseless, incorrect and misleading claims about election fraud. Even while those claims have been rejected by at least 86 judges — some of them appointed by Trump — due to the absence of evidence and other reasons, his supporters have shelled out more than $200 million in response to the post-election shill.
While the body of the fundraising email requests financial support for a fight against "CORRUPT Democrats" who are trying "to STEAL this Election," those who take time to read the fine print learn the first 75% of all money flowing into the Trump Make America Great Again Committee coffers is directed toward Save America, the president's new leadership PAC. Contributions to political action committees formed as leadership PACs cannot be used legally for any campaign purpose or for campaign-related litigation.
Trump may use Save America PAC dollars for just about anything else — personal travel expenses, the costs of consultants, pollsters, memberships at golf clubs and staging rallies. He could even make a cash withdrawal as long as he declares it as income on tax returns.
But the lion's share of the contributions coughed up largely by small-dollar donors in response to the president's post-election pleas cannot be used to help him reverse the results of the 2020 election. Twenty-five percent of the haul, according to fine print required for joint fundraising committees, will be shared by the Trump campaign and Republican Party committees rather than post-election litigation and ballot challenges that fizzled out or failed.
Christopher Krebs, former director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, declared the Nov. 3 election as "the most secure in American history." His comment, which came after four years of working with state officials to shore up election systems against outside attacks, cost the lifelong Republican his job.
Outgoing Attorney General William Barr, who granted broad authority to the U.S. Department of Justice lawyers to investigate "vote tabulation irregularities," said no fraud could be found "on a scale that could have effected a different outcome.” The pronouncement prompted his pre-Christmas resignation.
The legal challenges seem to have wound down after the U.S. Supreme Court batted down an attempt by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who may be in need of a presidential pardon for his alleged abuses of power, to disenfranchise the voters of four swing states. And state electors offered a civics class refresher when they cast ballots this past Monday, prompting an acknowledgement of President-elect Joe Biden's win by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Other than last-minute substitutions of people in key positions at several federal agencies — and a widespread hack of government computer systems that appear to have been perpetrated by Russia — the president's attempted coup seemed to have faltered. Then Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson empaneled a committee to perpetuate the same falsehoods pedaled by the president.
The Wisconsin Republican, who knowingly used Russian propaganda as the basis of Senate investigation he launched after Trump was impeached, is up for re-election in 2022. He may see the move as a way to enrich his campaign or curry favor with the Russians; either way it furthers the president's ploy to make himself out as the victim.
And perhaps that is the greatest fraud perpetrated on America: a billionaire whose fortune is but an accident of birth tricked working class Americans to contribute to a leadership PAC. Trump will use their small-dollar donations to fund his lavish lifestyle while his supporters live from paycheck to paycheck.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
