Only a month has passed since a mob of insurrectionists seized control of the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to reverse the results of a free and fair election.
That might be difficult to discern by somebody who just tuned in and now hear a growing chorus from some to turn the page and move forward. Some pretend the only way to heal the wounds is to deny its existence, and others cling to a belief that demanding accountability would fracture the nation further and make it more difficult to unify and restore unity civility.
Many of those who favor moving forward without examining root causes and reasons of the rebellion simultaneously began rewriting history, whitewashing the events preceding the siege on Capitol Hill. For those who perpetuated the lie of a stolen election and fueled conspiracies that inspired the violent mob, it's a matter of political expedience.
If Americans demand accountability, those who perpetuated the "big lie" will have to acknowledge their parts in the attempt to undermine the constitutional democracy to which they were elected to serve. Doing so would be an admission, it seems, of a breach of an oath to protect and defend the Constitution.
Mustering up what it would take to do this is more than what most can accomplish even in the best of times. It is easier to confuse and confound than to fess up, so a coordinated effort to distort and distract ensues.
People like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stand at podiums and claim they are being censored while their message is beamed by satellite to televisions and computer screens around the world. The Republican from Georgia endorsed the assassination of congressional colleagues and heralded the Jan. 6 riot as the GOP's "1776 moment."
Nearly 200 House Republicans stood by Greene this week, signaling their acceptance of her behavior when they opposed the imposition of any consequences for her conduct. She cannot be condemned by them because doing so might unleash the former president's wrath and jeopardize their political fortunes.
Those who condoned Greene's conduct drew a line in the sand, staking a claim against a so-called cancel culture. This line of demarcation makes little sense because sands shift with the wind and even a tacit endorsement of political violence could be dangerous during turbulent times.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
