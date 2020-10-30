Sometimes — well, maybe more often than that — I just don't get it.
We seem to have run off the rails somewhere along the way to where we find ourselves now. A survey of the political landscape reveals an America so divided it's difficult to identify as the United States.
Some wield the fundamental principle of freedom like a sword and shred the truths held to be self-evident by this nation's founding fathers. Those who do tend to ignore the responsibilities that liberty demands and facilitate the erosion of the fundamental values of equality and justice.
Politicizing a public health crisis is an example of how some ignore the responsibilities that accompany the rights they enjoy. Those who seek to divide rather than unite shout about their freedom but trample upon the concept of liberty, which ultimately secures the freedom desired.
Those who refuse to wear face coverings to help slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus tout their freedom as an excuse for noncompliance with public health guidelines or, in some instances, mandates. Their decision, however, harms others — it harms individual health and it harms the greater good by imposing a greater burden on health care systems and retarding a recovery.
The U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights enumerate rights and duties. Each right is accompanied by a corresponding duty or responsibility. While I may enjoy the freedom of speech, I have a duty to defend others who express ideas with which I disagree and vice versa.
The same is true with the freedom to peaceably assemble, worship, and to bear arms. While those rights are guaranteed freedoms, I have a responsibility as a member of a civilized society to exercise them in a manner that harms no other.
When a person who wishes to exercise a right abandons the duty that comes with it, government must step in to restore balance and protect the rights that secure for its people the concept of liberty. Toward that end, it would seem those who seek limited government would do what was necessary to curb community transmission — rather than deny science and resist a rational response — to eliminate the need for government intervention.
Instead, those who claim to oppose government mandates create an environment for an even greater need for intervention by fanning the flames of discontent. The exercise of rights without accepting the responsibilities that comes with them leads toward tyranny, which too often prompts an irrational response by those acting under the color of law.
This time, I think it's the people trying to politicize a pandemic who just don't get it.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.