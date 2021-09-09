There's a battle being waged for the soul of America, and the future of working-class Americans is at stake.
This country was built on a strong middle class that thrived for decades as productivity and pay rose together, reflecting policies and principles based upon a philosophy that a rising tide lifted all boats. Those policies began to shift around 1980, when compensation for middle-class workers began to lag productivity.
Data compiled by the Economic Policy Institute show while net productivity grew 59.7% during a 40-year span that began in 1979, pay for the typical worker during that same period increased only 15.8%. If median hourly compensation had increased at the same rate as productivity, EPI researchers estimate the median hourly wage today would be $32.71 — $9 more than what it is today.
This divide is exacerbated by a growing divide between the highest earners and those whose incomes are at the lower end of the spectrum. Two EPI economists argued a research paper published earlier this year that these inequalities "will stop rising, and paychecks for typical workers will start rising robustly in line with productivity, only when we enforce labor standards and embrace policies that reestablish individual and collective bargaining power for workers."
In their paper, "Identifying the policy levers generating wage suppression and wage inequality," Lawrence Mishel and Josh Bivens contend "sluggish wage growth" is "widely recognized across the political spectrum," but the "root causes of the trend have frequently been misidentified." They debunk the idea of a competitive market where workers and employers share equal bargaining power by citing policies that undermine that notion.
Among those are austerity macroeconomics, corporate-driven globalization, purposely eroded collective bargaining, weaker labor standards, new employer-imposed contract terms, and shifts in corporate structures. Workers bought into these as a result of changing times or circumstances and policy-driven wage suppression continued to accelerate during the next 40 years.
A global pandemic might have brought that to a halt. Rising inequality, wage suppression and the erosion of workers' rights might be coming to an end as employers find themselves competing for employees.
There is no better time than now to review those policies that favor the few and replace them policies that support working-class Americans. This country was built by a strong middle-class that will continue to shrink under the present policies that favor the plutocrats.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.