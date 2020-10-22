Nation-building can get expensive, especially where opportunities exist for waste, fraud and abuse.
That seems to be the takeaway from a recent report from the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, the watchdog that monitors U.S. spending in the war-torn country. SIGAR revealed in its recent report that nearly a third of the expenditures reviewed to date was lost to waste, fraud or abuse.
The U.S. government has spent $134 billion to help Afghanistan rebuild its infrastructure even as the U.S. "war against terror" drags on. SIGAR, which has reviewed expenditures totaling about $63 billion to date, found about $19 billion were squandered.
The report, prepared at the request of U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg, R-Michigan, and Peter Welch, D-Vermont, updates an earlier report to Congress in July 2018 that identified $15.5 billion in wasteful, fraudulent and abusive spending. SIGAR identified another $3.4 billion of squandered spending as it continued to investigate during a period that began Jan. 1, 2018, and ended Dec. 31, 2019.
SIGAR documents instances of fraudulent business deals, an absence of government oversight and wasteful spending on ill-conceived projects for which there was little to no planning. Investigators found one instance in which a translator, with the help of Special Forces members, paid bribes to help start a trucking and logistics company.
SIGAR’s investigations have produced "129 arrests, 185 criminal charges, 147 convictions and 142 sentencings." That work led to 877 referrals for suspension or debarment of companies and individuals intended to prevent them from receiving U.S. contracts in the future.
This kind of news can lead to an erosion of trust in government. It also demonstrates the importance of the traditional independence of the offices of inspectors general, which serve as internal watchdog agencies that conduct oversight of the nation’s sprawling bureaucracy.
SIGAR had more than a decade to root out all the problematic expenditures identified in its reports to Congress. Its investigators appeared to be able to carry out their work during the normal course of business.
That may not be the case with the trillions of dollars flushed out of the treasury into an economy crippled by a novel coronavirus about which little was known. Congress modeled oversight of pandemic assistance spending on the Recovery Accountability and Transparency Board created to oversee stimulus spending authorized in 2009.
Congress counted on the powers, expertise and credibility of inspectors general at several federal agencies for oversight of pandemic aid, providing sweeping authority within their respective agencies to pull records and conduct interviews. Lawmakers turned a blind eye to the president's willingness to ignore norms and snub oversight, and he began replacing inspectors general and hand-picking replacements.
Brian D. Miller wound up serving as Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery. Before his appointment and eventual confirmation to that post, Miller served as a White House lawyer who helped in 2019 prepare responses to document requests during the impeachment inquiry.
Miller published an initial report in August and the office's first quarterly report on Sept. 30. The U.S. Department of Justice has announced indictments for fraud involving pandemic assistance funds.
While there are some signs of hope for proper oversight, public pressure will be necessary to make sure overseers toe the line.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
