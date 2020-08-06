Voters approved a measure this week to expand Medicaid in Missouri, defying state lawmakers who had thumbed their noses at constituents out of some ideological allegiance.
Missouri is the sixth state since 2017 to expand Medicaid after voters turned to the initiative petition process to override the legislative branch of their representative governments. Oklahomans made a similar choice in June, following the lead of Idaho, Utah, Nebraska and Maine to make health care more accessible to low-income adults and families unable to secure insurance through an employer or Affordable Care Act marketplaces.
Overwhelming support among voters for expanded access to health care continues to spread across the nation — all but a dozen states have expanded Medicaid, a key feature of President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement. Efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed even when Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress and the White House.
Despite support for expanded health care demonstrated at the ballot box, there are those with hammers and chisels still trying to chip away guaranteed coverage for those with pre-existing conditions without cost-prohibitive premiums. Those protections and others are being challenged in courts while millions of Americans have lost their jobs — and the health plans that were attached — and this coronavirus continues to wreck lives.
This economic uncertainty appears to have bolstered support for a single-payer health care system. Kaiser Family Foundation, which has been polling this issue since 2017, found in May that 56% of Americans were more likely to support a Medicare-for-all plan, up from 52% in February.
With voters more supportive of access to affordable health care across the board, why must they turn to the initiative petition to override those they elected to represent them in the legislative branch? And why are those elected to office unwilling to carry out the will of their constituents?
It's a problem explained — at least in part — by focused efforts in the past to draw legislative districts in ways that allowed politicians to select their voters rather than voters being allowed to elect legislators. This problem compounds itself over time as the few consolidate power and push policies supported by an increasingly smaller proportion of the population.
Despite efforts to pack, crack and stack these districts, re-election eventually could prove difficult for those who push policies popular only with an increasingly smaller number of constituents. While most work to serve a majority of their constituents, too many seem willing to disenfranchise voters.
This is becoming more evident each week. Policies reportedly implemented by the new postmaster general, a presidential appointee and big-time contributor to president's campaign, have slowed the delivery of mail at a time when many people plan to cast absentee ballots due to concerns about public health.
Millions of dollars are being spent to mount legal challenges against laws intended to make it safer to vote during the pandemic. Even more will be spent to deploy "monitors" to intimidate voters at select precincts — all part of a scheme to consolidate power without garnering majority support.
Tactics like these don't say much about our representative government.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
